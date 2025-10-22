Airtable delivers the power of a database with the familiarity of a spreadsheet. Combine the power of Tally and Airtable with our new integration, and send your Tally form responses to Airtable in just a few clicks.
The Airtable integration is available for free.
1. Connect to Airtable
Create an Airtable base you’ll use for your Tally integration and give it a title. You can also use an Airtable base you’ve already created.
Then, in your Tally dashboard, go to the
Integrations tab of your published form and click
Connect to Airtable.
Press
Log in to Airtable. In the resulting authentication menu, you’ll be asked to allow access to a base of your choice.
Click
+ Add a base to choose a base and
Grant access to continue.
2. Select your base and table
Give your connection a name or description in the first field. This name is only internal within Tally and helps if you have multiple Airtable integrations on the same form.
Next, select your Airtable account from the dropdown or click the
+ icon to connect a new account. Then, select the base you want to connect with Tally, followed by the table in the dropdown.
If you can’t see your base or table in the dropdown, click the refresh button next to it.
3. Map your fields
Now, map your Tally form blocks to your Airtable fields. For example, if you have a user feedback form, you might have the following blocks in your Tally form:
Short answerblock to capture respondent names
Short answerblock asking where respondents heard about your product or company
Ratingblock asking respondents to rate your product or service
To map these in Airtable, create:
- A
Single line textfield titled “Name”
- A
Single line textfield titled “How did you hear about us?”
- A
Ratingfield titled “Rating”
Then, match them accordingly during your integration setup in Tally. Click
+ Add field to add more fields.
Here’s an overview of how our form blocks correspond to Airtable fields.
Tally
Airtable
Short answer
Single line text
Long answer
Long text
Date
Date
Time
Single line text
Link
URL
Phone
Phone number
Multiple choice
Single select
Checkbox
Multiple select
Checkbox answer option
Checkbox
Dropdown
Single select
Number
Number
Payment (price)
Number
Rating
Rating
Linear scale
Number
Signature
Attachment
File upload
Attachment
Ranking
Multiple Select
Matrix (default)
Single select
Matric (multiple selection)
Multiple select
Multi-select
Multiple select
How to map checkboxes to Airtable
A checkbox question allows your respondents to give multiple answers to a question. You can either map your checkbox question to a
Multiple select or
Checkbox field in Airtable.
Map Checkboxes (Tally) to Multiple select (Airtable)
A
Checkboxes block in Tally allows for multiple answers, which you can map to a
Multiple select in Airtable.
When mapping fields, choose the question title in Tally and map it to your Multiple select field in Airtable.
Map Checkboxes (Tally) to Checkbox (Airtable)
Each checkbox option in Tally can be mapped individually to a checkbox in Airtable.
To achieve this, map each checkbox answer option in Tally to your checkbox fields in Airtable.
You can only map fields which are editable in Airtable. If you’re on a premium Airtable plan, field permissions might be limited. You can view the field permissions by clicking the column name and selecting
Edit field permissions.
4. Activate the Airtable integration
Switch on the toggle if you wish to sync existing form responses. If you turn the toggle off, only new form submissions will sync to your Airtable.
Click
Connect with Airtable to activate the integration. Your new form responses will now automatically appear in Airtable.
If your submissions don’t sync correctly, you can view the sync submission logs and their status by clicking
🕓 next to your integration connection in your published form settings.