Airtable

 
Airtable delivers the power of a database with the familiarity of a spreadsheet. Combine the power of Tally and Airtable with our new integration, and send your Tally form responses to Airtable in just a few clicks.
 
The Airtable integration is available for free.
notion image
1. Connect to Airtable2. Select your base and table3. Map your fieldsHow to map checkboxes to AirtableMap Checkboxes (Tally) to Multiple select (Airtable)Map Checkboxes (Tally) to Checkbox (Airtable)4. Activate the Airtable integration
 

1. Connect to Airtable

Create an Airtable base you’ll use for your Tally integration and give it a title. You can also use an Airtable base you’ve already created.
Then, in your Tally dashboard, go to the Integrations tab of your published form and click Connect to Airtable.
 
notion image
 
Press Log in to Airtable. In the resulting authentication menu, you’ll be asked to allow access to a base of your choice.
Click + Add a base to choose a base and Grant access to continue.
 
notion image
 

2. Select your base and table

Give your connection a name or description in the first field. This name is only internal within Tally and helps if you have multiple Airtable integrations on the same form.
Next, select your Airtable account from the dropdown or click the + icon to connect a new account. Then, select the base you want to connect with Tally, followed by the table in the dropdown.
 
notion image
 
If you can’t see your base or table in the dropdown, click the refresh button next to it.
3. Map your fields

Now, map your Tally form blocks to your Airtable fields. For example, if you have a user feedback form, you might have the following blocks in your Tally form:
  • Short answer block to capture respondent names
  • Short answer block asking where respondents heard about your product or company
  • Rating block asking respondents to rate your product or service
 
notion image
 
To map these in Airtable, create:
  • A Single line text field titled “Name”
  • A Single line text field titled “How did you hear about us?”
  • A Rating field titled “Rating”
 
notion image
 
Then, match them accordingly during your integration setup in Tally. Click + Add field to add more fields.
 
notion image
 
Here’s an overview of how our form blocks correspond to Airtable fields.
Tally
Airtable
Short answer
Single line text
Long answer
Long text
Date
Date
Time
Single line text
Email
Email
Link
URL
Phone
Phone number
Multiple choice
Single select
Checkbox
Multiple select
Checkbox answer option
Checkbox
Dropdown
Single select
Number
Number
Payment (price)
Number
Rating
Rating
Linear scale
Number
Signature
Attachment
File upload
Attachment
Ranking
Multiple Select
Matrix (default)
Single select
Matric (multiple selection)
Multiple select
Multi-select
Multiple select

How to map checkboxes to Airtable

A checkbox question allows your respondents to give multiple answers to a question. You can either map your checkbox question to a Multiple select or Checkbox field in Airtable.
 

Map Checkboxes (Tally) to Multiple select (Airtable)

Checkboxes block in Tally allows for multiple answers, which you can map to a Multiple select in Airtable.
 
notion image
 
When mapping fields, choose the question title in Tally and map it to your Multiple select field in Airtable.
 
notion image
 

Map Checkboxes (Tally) to Checkbox (Airtable)

Each checkbox option in Tally can be mapped individually to a checkbox in Airtable.
 
notion image
 
To achieve this, map each checkbox answer option in Tally to your checkbox fields in Airtable.
 
notion image
 
You can only map fields which are editable in Airtable. If you’re on a premium Airtable plan, field permissions might be limited. You can view the field permissions by clicking the column name and selecting Edit field permissions.
4. Activate the Airtable integration

Switch on the toggle if you wish to sync existing form responses. If you turn the toggle off, only new form submissions will sync to your Airtable.
 
notion image
 
Click Connect with Airtable to activate the integration. Your new form responses will now automatically appear in Airtable.
 
If your submissions don’t sync correctly, you can view the sync submission logs and their status by clicking 🕓 next to your integration connection in your published form settings.
