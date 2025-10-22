Airtable delivers the power of a database with the familiarity of a spreadsheet. Combine the power of Tally and Airtable with our new integration, and send your Tally form responses to Airtable in just a few clicks. The Airtable integration is available for free.

1. Connect to Airtable

Create an Airtable base you’ll use for your Tally integration and give it a title. You can also use an Airtable base you’ve already created.

Then, in your Tally dashboard, go to the Integrations tab of your published form and click Connect to Airtable.

Press Log in to Airtable. In the resulting authentication menu, you’ll be asked to allow access to a base of your choice.

Click + Add a base to choose a base and Grant access to continue.

2. Select your base and table

Give your connection a name or description in the first field. This name is only internal within Tally and helps if you have multiple Airtable integrations on the same form.

Next, select your Airtable account from the dropdown or click the + icon to connect a new account. Then, select the base you want to connect with Tally, followed by the table in the dropdown.

If you can’t see your base or table in the dropdown, click the refresh button next to it.

3. Map your fields

Now, map your Tally form blocks to your Airtable fields. For example, if you have a user feedback form, you might have the following blocks in your Tally form:

Short answer block to capture respondent names

Short answer block asking where respondents heard about your product or company

Rating block asking respondents to rate your product or service

To map these in Airtable, create:

A Single line text field titled “Name”

A Single line text field titled “How did you hear about us?”

A Rating field titled “Rating”

Then, match them accordingly during your integration setup in Tally. Click + Add field to add more fields.

Here’s an overview of how our form blocks correspond to Airtable fields.

Tally Airtable Short answer Single line text Long answer Long text Date Date Time Single line text Email Email Link URL Phone Phone number Multiple choice Single select Checkbox Multiple select Checkbox answer option Checkbox Dropdown Single select Number Number Payment (price) Number Rating Rating Linear scale Number Signature Attachment File upload Attachment Ranking Multiple Select Matrix (default) Single select Matric (multiple selection) Multiple select Multi-select Multiple select

How to map checkboxes to Airtable

A checkbox question allows your respondents to give multiple answers to a question. You can either map your checkbox question to a Multiple select or Checkbox field in Airtable.

Map Checkboxes (Tally) to Multiple select (Airtable)

A Checkboxes block in Tally allows for multiple answers, which you can map to a Multiple select in Airtable.

When mapping fields, choose the question title in Tally and map it to your Multiple select field in Airtable.

Map Checkboxes (Tally) to Checkbox (Airtable)

Each checkbox option in Tally can be mapped individually to a checkbox in Airtable.

To achieve this, map each checkbox answer option in Tally to your checkbox fields in Airtable.

You can only map fields which are editable in Airtable. If you’re on a premium Airtable plan, field permissions might be limited. You can view the field permissions by clicking the column name and selecting Edit field permissions .

4. Activate the Airtable integration

Switch on the toggle if you wish to sync existing form responses. If you turn the toggle off, only new form submissions will sync to your Airtable.

Click Connect with Airtable to activate the integration. Your new form responses will now automatically appear in Airtable.