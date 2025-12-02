Help center
How to grow your newsletter with Tally and Notion

 
Are you looking for ways to create a (free) landing page for your newsletter or podcast? We built a Notion template with embedded Tally forms to help you grow your audience.
You can use Tally to:
  • Collect email addresses with a sign-up form
  • Receive topic suggestions and display them
  • Automate sponsorships and payments
 
notion image
 

How to create a landing page

  • Create a short sign-up form to collect email addresses and embed it on your Notion page. You can embed a Tally form by simply pasting the form embed link, which you will find in the Share tab of your published form. You can then connect your Tally form responses to any email provider or other tool via our Zapier, Make or Pipedream integrations.
  • Add a database to your Notion page to display guest or topic suggestions.
  • Create a Tally form to collect guest suggestions from your readers/listeners and embed it on your page. Our example uses the combination of a label with a short answer block to ask for the name and company of the suggested guest.
 
notion image
 
  • To display the guest suggestions on your landing page, you need to use the Notion integration to sync the form answers to your Notion database.
 
notion image