Help center
Search
Help Center
Get started
Features
Integrations
Guides
Plans & pricing
Resources
FAQ
Contact support
What's new
Roadmap
Feature requests

Pipedream

Pipedream is a platform for developers that helps automate processes by connecting APIs. You can build and run workflows with Pipedream and Tally, using 1000s of open-source triggers and actions across 1,700+ apps.
 
The Pipedream integration is available for free to all Tally users.
The Pipedream integration is available for free to all Tally users.
notion image
 
 
How it worksConnect to Pipedream
 
If you're instead looking for a non-technical way to sync Tally form submissions with other apps, check out our Zapier, Make, or Integrately integrations.
If you're instead looking for a non-technical way to sync Tally form submissions with other apps, check out our Zapier, Make, or Integrately integrations.
 

How it works

Pipedream lets you create workflows and app integrations using event triggers, such as a Tally form submission. Integrating with Tally offers a wide range of automated workflows to help you track and analyze the collected data.
Browse the Tally page on Pipedream for popular integrations and actions you can set up.
 

Connect to Pipedream

  • Visit Pipedream to log in or create an account if you haven’t already.
 
notion image
 
  • Search for Tally and select the New Response (Instant) trigger
 
notion image
 
  • Connect your Tally account, and in the resulting authentication menu, click Accept to authorize Pipedream to access your Tally account.
 
notion image
 
  • Choose the Tally form you wish to connect from the Form dropdown.
  • Name your trigger and click Create source to continue.
  • Next, press the Generate Test Event button.
 
notion image
 
  • Once successful, click on Continue.
 
notion image
 
  • Now, you can search for an app or automation you want to connect with Tally or run custom code. In this example, we’re adding new form responses as a row in Google Sheets.
 
notion image
 
  • Finish the setup by customizing your workflow and mapping Tally fields.
  • Click Test and Deploy to activate your workflow.
 
 