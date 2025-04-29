Free Project Intake Form Template

Kick off projects the right way, every time. Use our ready-to-go form to collect clear project briefs, align stakeholders, and avoid last-minute chaos.

What’s a Project Intake Form? 💡

A project intake form is your first step to getting work done right.

It’s a structured form that helps teams gather essential details before a project begins: from goals and scope to deadlines, stakeholders and success metrics.

Whether you’re in marketing, products, ops or client services, a project intake form ensures:

Everyone’s aligned on expectations

Requests don’t get lost in Slack threads

Projects start with clarity, not confusion

What’s Included in the Template? 🧩

Here’s what’s already included in the template we’ve built:

Project Name & Requestor Info

Project Objectives & Business Case

Scope (and what’s not in scope)

Target Audience & Stakeholders

Requested Start/End Dates

Priority & Dependencies

Success Metrics

Everything’s already formatted for clarity. No need to start from scratch.

Add or remove anything you need.

Why would you use Tally for this? 🛠️

Tally is the simplest way to build and share forms, and it’s free.

Unlike Google Forms or Typeform, Tally gives you more flexibility with less friction.

With this template, you can:

Customize any field in seconds.

Collect responses and send notifications.

Connect with Notion, Airtable, Slack, and more.

Share via link or embed in your internal wiki, Slack channel or website.

Get started instantly. No login required to preview.

Real World Use Cases 🌎

Teams using this intake form are:

Marketing teams: managing campaign, content, or design requests from other teams.

Product teams: collecting new feature proposals or improvement ideas.

Ops & IT: streamlining internal requests for process or system changes.

Agencies & Freelancers: onboarding new clients with clear, consistent briefs.

Frequently Asked Questions ❓

What is a project intake form?

A project intake form is a document or online form that collects key information about a project request. It helps teams evaluate and prioritize projects more effectively.

Can I customize this form?

Yes! Tally makes it easy to change any field or add new ones. no coding needed.

Do I need a Tally account?

You don’t need one to view or copy the template. If you want to collect and manage responses, a free Tally account is all you need.

Is Tally really free?

Yes, the core features, including this template, are free.

