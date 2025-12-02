How to create an e-commerce store with Tally and Notion

This guide is made by Daniel Somoza

Recreate Daniel's e-commerce store

Create a Notion (or any webpage) with an overview of the product(s) you want to sell

Create a Tally form and add an image of your product

Insert a multiple-choice question with the size of the product and the price

Create a calculated field 'Price' with the initial value of zero. If you have a fixed price (not depending on the size of the product), the initial value should be the price of your product.

Insert conditional logic to calculate the price for each option (in your multiple-choice question). This step does not apply if you have a fixed price.

Ask for the contact details you need to complete the shipment such as name, email, and address.

Add a multiple-choice, checkbox, or dropdown question that allows the respondent to choose their country and calculate shipping costs

Add conditional logic to calculate shipping costs

Insert a payment block and choose the calculated field 'Price' as the amount.

Create a Thank You page with a message that will be shown after purchase.