How to build a fundraiser with Tally and Notion

Are you looking for ways to create a (free) landing page for your newsletter or podcast? We built a Notion template with embedded Tally forms to help you grow your audience.

You can use Tally to:

Collect email addresses with a sign-up form

Receive topic suggestions and display them

Automate sponsorships and payments

How to create a landing page

You can create a landing page in Notion from scratch or start with this pre-made template.

Create a short sign-up form to collect email addresses and embed it on your Notion page. You can embed a Tally form by simply pasting the form embed link, which you will find in the Share tab of your published form. You can then connect your Tally form responses to any email provider or other tool via our Zapier, Make or Pipedream integrations.

Create a sponsorship form with a payment block for potential sponsors to register and pay. Use this Tally sponsorship template to get started.

Add a database to your Notion page to display guest or topic suggestions.

Create a Tally form to collect guest suggestions from your readers/listeners and embed it on your page. Our example uses the combination of a label with a short answer block to ask for the name and company of the suggested guest.