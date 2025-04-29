Collect all the essential info you need before the work begins.

What’s a Client Intake Form? 📋

A Client Intake Form is the first step in every successful project. It helps you gather the context, expectations, and logistics you need without the endless back-and-forth.

Use it to:

Qualify leads before hopping on a call

Clarify project scope and avoid scope creep

Build trust by showing professionalism from day one

Speed up onboarding and reduce admin work

What’s Included in the Template? 🧩

Here’s what’s already built in:

Contact info

Company or business details

Goals or objectives

Budget range

Timeline expectations

Services needed (select options)

File upload (optional brief or references)

You can edit or remove any field. No code required.

Why use Tally? 🛠️

Tally gives you powerful forms without the bloat.

It’s clean, modern, easy to use, and free.

With Tally, you can:

Customize every field with drag & drop

Add logic jumps for different course types

Send confirmation emails automatically

Connect to Notion, Airtable, Mailchimp, Stripe & more

Embed the form on your website or course landing page

Who’s This For? 🎯

Freelancers onboarding new clients

Creative agencies streamlining operations

Consultants organizing discovery calls

Coaches gathering info before a first session

If you're client-facing, this form saves time and sets the tone.

Frequently Asked Questions ❓

Can I brand the form with my own logo and colors?

Yes, customize everything from the layout to the confirmation message.

Can I collect files or briefs with this form?

Absolutely. File uploads are included (free up to 4MB, more on paid).

Can I use logic to personalize the form for different services?

Yes! Show or hide fields based on the service selected. No coding needed.

Can I automate what happens after submission?

Yep, send info to Notion, Slack, email, Airtable, or over Zapier. Advanced users can use webhooks.

Do I need a paid plan?

You can use this template for free with logic and integrations. Paid plans give you team collaboration, webhooks, no branding, and advanced analytics.