You can do more with Notion and Tally. Not only can you sync your form responses to a Notion database , but you can also embed a Tally form in your Notion page. Simply publish your Tally form and paste its share link into your Notion page. That’s it! You can embed Tally forms into Notion for free.

How it works

Embedding a Tally form into your Notion page works like embedding most third-party tools — simply by pasting the embed link in Notion. First, customize and publish your form in Tally. Then, add it to your Notion and adjust the embed size to fit your page.

How to embed a standard Tally form into Notion

Create a Tally form and click to Publish it

Go to the Share tab of your form and select Standard

Adjust the embed options to your liking (read more about them here). For example, you can hide the form title (enable the Hide form title toggle) if you want to add your own title in Notion or have the form without a title altogether.

Click the Copy embed link button and paste the link on your Notion page

Select Create embed

Drag the embed to adjust the size

That’s it! Your Tally form is ready to use on your Notion page.

How to embed a popup Tally form into Notion

You can add popup Tally forms to your Notion, but you’ll need a third-party tool like Super to access the HTML code of your page. Our guide explains more about adding pop-up forms to Notion.

Using a third-party tool for your Notion website?

By default, Notion adds a beige background to embedded forms with a transparent background. You don’t see this when working in the Notion editor, but you will when you use a tool like Super or Potion to customize your Notion website (and background).

White background

If you have a website with a white background, we advise disabling the transparent background in your form embed settings to give your form a white background and make it blend in seamlessly.

Dark mode

Unfortunately, it’s not yet possible to modify the Notion default background from your form embed when using dark mode.