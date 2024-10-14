Tally compared to Paperform

Looking for a more affordable alternative to Paperform?
Which form builder is best for you: Paperform or Tally?
Paperform is known for its customizable forms that function like landing pages. The platform delivers plentiful support for payments and ecommerce features, which can appeal to businesses needing a versatile form tool. However, Paperform doesn’t offer a free plan, which can lead to unexpected plan limitations.
If you're looking for a more user-friendly and flexible option, Tally offers greater functionality without restrictions. Our free plan provides advanced features like conditional logic, calculations, custom Thank You pages, collecting signatures, and more.
So, whether you’re a student, freelancer, marketer, or business owner, Tally lets you build everything from simple contact forms to advanced, multi-page surveys.
* Subject to our fair use policy guidelines.
How do Tally and Paperform compare?
Features
Tally
Paperform
Unlimited forms
✅ Free
✅ $29/mo
Unlimited responses
✅ Free
✅ Enterprise plan ($129+)
Unlimited questions
✅ Free
✅ $29/mo
Multi-page forms
✅ Free
✅ $29/mo
Column layout
✅ Free
✅ $29/mo
Form design (font, colors, background)
✅ Free
✅ $29/mo
Add a logo or cover image
✅ Free
✅ $29/mo
Text formatting
✅ Free
✅ $29/mo
Form templates
✅ Free
✅ $29/mo
Embed images and video
✅ Free
✅ $29/mo
Embed audio, maps, online files & more
✅ Free
❌
Embed forms online
✅ Free
✅ $29/mo
Close forms on limit or date
✅ Free
✅ $59/mo
Prevent duplicate submissions
✅ Free
❌
Receive file uploads
✅ Free for 10MB/file
✅ $29/mo for 10MB/file
Conditional logic
✅ Free
✅ $29/mo
Accept payments
✅ Free with 5% commission
✅ $29/mo with 0% commission
Answer piping
✅ Free
✅ $29/mo
Hidden fields
✅ Free
✅ $29/mo
Calculations
✅ Free
✅ $29/mo
Custom Thank You screens
✅ Free
✅ $59/mo
Multiple language support
✅ Free
✅ $29/mo
RTL (right-to-left) support
✅ Free
✅ $29/mo
Redirect on completion
✅ Free
✅ $29/mo
Self email notifications
✅ Free
✅ $29/mo
reCAPTCHA
✅ Free
✅ $29/mo
Two-factor authentication (2FA)
✅ Free
✅ $29/mo
Password-protected forms
✅ Free
❌
Email verification
✅ $89/mo
✅ $29/mo
Airtable integration
✅ Free
✅ $29/mo
Make integration
✅ Free
✅ $29/mo
Notion integration
✅ Free
✅ $29/mo
Slack integration
✅ Free
✅ $29/mo
Webhooks
✅ Free
❌
Zapier integration
✅ Free
✅ $29/mo
Google Analytics integration
✅ $29/mo
❌
Meta Pixel integration
✅ $29/mo
✅ $29/mo
Removal of branding
✅ $29/mo
✅ $59/mo
Custom domains
✅ $29/mo
✅ $59/mo + $20 per domain/mo
Code injection
✅ $29/mo
✅ $59mo (HTML only)
Unlimited file uploads
✅ $29/mo
✅ $59/mo
No commission on payments
✅ $29/mo
✅ $29/mo
Respondent email notifications
✅ $29/mo
✅ $29/mo
Team collaboration
✅ $29/mo — unlimited
✅ $59/mo for 3 users
Workspaces
✅ $29/mo
✅ $29/mo
Custom CSS
✅ $29/mo
✅ $59/mo
Partial submissions
✅ $29/mo
✅ $59/mo
Submissions data retention
✅ $89/mo
❌
Why choose Tally over Paperform?
Tally
Tally offers an extensive free plan with unlimited forms and responses. You don’t even need an account to try out our form builder. Most advanced features are included at no cost, so you can create and share professional forms without limitations.
For additional business features like team workspaces or custom CSS, Tally Pro is available for $29/month. For organizations needing features like
email verification, we offer Tally Business at $89/month.
Paperform
Paperform doesn't have a free plan but offers a 14-day free trial. The entry-level paid plan ($29/month) matches Tally Pro's price and has a monthly submission cap of 100, although users can create unlimited forms.
Some features like webhooks and connected accounts for faster login are only available in higher-priced plans, $59/month and $129/month, respectively. However, Paperform offers plan discounts for every referral.
Tally
Tally also uses an intuitive editor with shortcut commands or a quick block insert menu. You can easily add blocks using the keyboard, speeding up the workflow.
The added blocks can be dragged and dropped, allowing you to reorder elements and create multi-column layouts.
The editor shows all form elements, including hidden fields and logic, giving you a clear representation of your form's structure and flow.
Paperform
Users can add questions using the / command or quick insert menu, just like Tally. Paperform integrations allow creating questions from external sources like Google Sheets.
However, the editor view differs from the final form. This means you have to check the preview every time to visualize the result. The conditional logic setup is only visible when clicking on specific questions.
Tally
Tally offers a comprehensive free plan that includes most features businesses need without submission limits. At no cost, you can create professional forms with advanced logic, calculated fields, and custom ending screens.
Tally Pro adds features like custom CSS, domains, and team workspaces for growing businesses. Organizations with advanced needs can opt for Tally Business, which includes features like controlling submissions data retention.
Paperform
Paperform excels in creating form-based landing pages with robust payment integration options. It offers visually appealing, multi-page forms that can function like mini-websites.
While it also supports polls, surveys, and quizzes, it may not be the most cost-effective solution for these purposes due to the monthly submission limits on each plan. Some advanced features are also restricted to higher-priced tiers.
FAQs
What is Paperform?
Paperform is a paid online platform for creating customizable forms, surveys, and landing pages. It offers advanced features like payment processing and appointment booking, making it suitable for business needs beyond basic data collection.
Is there a free version of Paperform?
No, Paperform doesn’t offer a free plan. You can sign up for a 14-day free trial, but after that, you’ll need to subscribe to a paid plan to continue using the service. Paperform’s pricing starts from $29/month.
Does Paperform support other languages?
Paperform lets you create custom translations for UI elements and buttons in any language, including support for right-to-left (RTL) languages. However, Paperform’s interface is only availabel in English.
What is the difference between Google Forms and Paperform?
Google Forms is a free, basic form builder integrated with Google Workspace, while Paperform is a paid, more advanced form creation platform. Paperform also offers more customization options and e-commerce features, as well as the ability to create form-based landing pages.
Can I remove Paperform branding?
To remove Paperform branding from your forms, you can subscribe to Paperform’s Pro plan for $59/month.
Does Paperform offer unlimited forms and submissions?
Paperform allows unlimited form creation, but sets monthly submission limits for forms, payments, and appointments on each plan. You can increase these limits by upgrading to a higher tier or purchasing additional submissions within your current plan. For instance, the $29/month Essentials plan allows buying 250 extra form submissions for $7.50, up to a maximum of 750 submissions.
How secure is Paperform?
Paperform complies with GDPR and SOC 2 on all plans and uses SSL encryption to send data securely. However, some advanced security features, like Single Sign-On (SSO), are only available on higher-tier plans.