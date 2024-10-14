Tally compared to Paperform

Paperform

Paperform doesn't have a free plan but offers a 14-day free trial. The entry-level paid plan ($29/month) matches Tally Pro's price and has a monthly submission cap of 100, although users can create unlimited forms.

Some features like webhooks and connected accounts for faster login are only available in higher-priced plans, $59/month and $129/month, respectively. However, Paperform offers plan discounts for every referral.