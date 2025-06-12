Form version history

Tally automatically saves versions of your form as you make changes. This allows you to restore your form to a previous version at any time — helpful if you make a mistake, want to undo recent edits, or simply revert to an earlier version of your form without having to start over.

All Tally users can restore form versions from the past 7 days for free. Need a longer history? Get up to 30 days with Tally Pro or 90 days with Tally Business

How it works

When are versions created?

A new version is saved automatically when:

You make changes to your form’s blocks

At least 5 minutes have passed since the last saved version

If you continue editing within 5 minutes, the existing version will be updated.

Each version includes the full content of your form:

Text, questions, and their settings

Logic and calculations

Styles, layout, and order

Form settings

What’s not stored?

Integrations

Submissions

How long are versions kept?

Plan Version history available for Free 7 days Tally Pro 30 days Tally Business 90 days

Older versions are automatically removed after the retention period.

How to restore a previous version

Open your form in the Tally editor

Click the Version history in the top-right corner

Browse the list of saved versions on the left

Click on a version to preview it

Click Restore to make it your current form