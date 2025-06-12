Form version history

Tally automatically saves versions of your form as you make changes. This allows you to restore your form to a previous version at any time — helpful if you make a mistake, want to undo recent edits, or simply revert to an earlier version of your form without having to start over.
All Tally users can restore form versions from the past 7 days for free. Need a longer history? Get up to 30 days with Tally Pro or 90 days with Tally Business.
How it worksWhen are versions created?What’s stored?What’s not stored?How long are versions kept?How to restore a previous version
How it works
When are versions created?
A new version is saved automatically when:
- You make changes to your form’s blocks
- At least 5 minutes have passed since the last saved version
If you continue editing within 5 minutes, the existing version will be updated.
What’s stored?
Each version includes the full content of your form:
- Text, questions, and their settings
- Logic and calculations
- Styles, layout, and order
- Form settings
What’s not stored?
- Integrations
- Submissions
How long are versions kept?
Plan
Version history available for
Free
7 days
30 days
90 days
Older versions are automatically removed after the retention period.
How to restore a previous version
- Open your form in the Tally editor
- Click the Version history in the top-right corner
- Browse the list of saved versions on the left
- Click on a version to preview it
- Click Restore to make it your current form
If your form was already published, restoring an older version won’t automatically update the live form. Click Publish to apply the restored version to your live form.