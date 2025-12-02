Help center
How to create an other field

When asking respondents to choose from a list of options, you may want to allow them to enter a missing answer. For example, if the respondent selects 'Other,' you can trigger a follow-up question to expand on their answer. Learn how to set this up and start collecting more insightful data.
 
notion image
How it worksHow to use the built-in ‘other’ toggleHow to add an ‘other’ field manuallyHow to randomize answers
 

How it works

If you offer respondents multiple choice answers, allowing them to provide an ‘other’ open-ended response can help you collect more diverse data. This lets respondents type in an answer option that may not be available in your pre-set answer choices, giving additional insights.
If you want more customisation control, you can add this option yourself or use the built-in feature to add it automatically.

How to use the built-in ‘other’ toggle

You can use the “Other option” toggle with any question type that allows selection, such as multiple choice, checkboxes, dropdown, and multi-select.
Simply add your question, enter all answer options, and click on ⋮⋮ to open the question settings. Here, you can enable the “Other option” toggle.
 
notion image
 
Once respondents select' other, ' an answer field will automatically appear. It won’t show in your form editor, but you can test it out in the Preview mode.
 
notion image
 

How to add an ‘other’ field manually

Adding the ‘other’ field manually allows you to fully customize any hidden fields that appear after respondents select it. You can use this free template or follow the steps below to set it up:
  • First, Insert a Multiple choice question block by typing /multiple and adding 'other' as an answer option.
 
notion image
 
  • Add a follow-up question using a Short answer question and input block (for example, “What other industry are you in?”).
 
notion image
 
  • Hide the question and input field by clicking ⋮⋮ on the left from the question block and selecting Hide.
 
notion image
 
  • Now, in the When dropdown, select the question that contains the ‘Other’ option.
 
notion image
 
  • Then, In the Select option dropdown, select ‘Other.’
 
notion image
 
  • The final step is to show the hidden blocks when a respondent clicks on ‘Other.’ In the Then dropdown, select Show blocks.
  • From the Select blocks dropdown, click on the hidden question. It will automatically select your question and the associated input field.
 
notion image
 
  • Now you can Publish your form, and respondents will only see the follow-up question when they choose 'other'.
 

How to randomize answers

You can set your answers to be randomized and lock the ‘other’ option in place, so it appears as the last answer option. You can do this with any ‘other’ answer option.
Simply turn on the Randomize options toggle and use the Lock options in place setting to select which answers you want to lock in place. The rest will be randomized.
notion image