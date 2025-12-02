When asking respondents to choose from a list of options, you may want to allow them to enter a missing answer. For example, if the respondent selects 'Other,' you can trigger a follow-up question to expand on their answer. Learn how to set this up and start collecting more insightful data.
How it worksHow to use the built-in ‘other’ toggleHow to add an ‘other’ field manuallyHow to randomize answers
How it works
If you offer respondents multiple choice answers, allowing them to provide an ‘other’ open-ended response can help you collect more diverse data. This lets respondents type in an answer option that may not be available in your pre-set answer choices, giving additional insights.
If you want more customisation control, you can add this option yourself or use the built-in feature to add it automatically.
How to use the built-in ‘other’ toggle
You can use the
“Other option” toggle with any question type that allows selection, such as multiple choice, checkboxes, dropdown, and multi-select.
Simply add your question, enter all answer options, and click on
⋮⋮ to open the question settings. Here, you can enable the
“Other option” toggle.
Once respondents select' other, ' an answer field will automatically appear. It won’t show in your form editor, but you can test it out in the
Preview mode.
How to add an ‘other’ field manually
Adding the ‘other’ field manually allows you to fully customize any hidden fields that appear after respondents select it. You can use this free template or follow the steps below to set it up:
- First, Insert a
Multiple choicequestion block by typing
/multipleand adding 'other' as an answer option.
- Add a follow-up question using a
Short answerquestion and input block (for example, “What other industry are you in?”).
- Hide the question and input field by clicking
⋮⋮on the left from the question block and selecting
Hide.
- Insert Conditional logic below by typing
/conditional.
- Now, in the
Whendropdown, select the question that contains the ‘Other’ option.
- Then, In the
Select optiondropdown, select ‘Other.’
- The final step is to show the hidden blocks when a respondent clicks on ‘Other.’ In the
Thendropdown, select
Show blocks.
- From the
Select blocksdropdown, click on the hidden question. It will automatically select your question and the associated input field.
- Now you can
Publishyour form, and respondents will only see the follow-up question when they choose 'other'.
How to randomize answers
You can set your answers to be randomized and lock the ‘other’ option in place, so it appears as the last answer option. You can do this with any ‘other’ answer option.
Simply turn on the
Randomize options toggle and use the
Lock options in place setting to select which answers you want to lock in place. The rest will be randomized.