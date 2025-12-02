When asking respondents to choose from a list of options, you may want to allow them to enter a missing answer. For example, if the respondent selects 'Other,' you can trigger a follow-up question to expand on their answer. Learn how to set this up and start collecting more insightful data.

How it works

If you offer respondents multiple choice answers, allowing them to provide an ‘other’ open-ended response can help you collect more diverse data. This lets respondents type in an answer option that may not be available in your pre-set answer choices, giving additional insights.

If you want more customisation control, you can add this option yourself or use the built-in feature to add it automatically.

How to use the built-in ‘other’ toggle

“Other option” toggle with any question type that allows selection, such as You can use thetoggle with any question type that allows selection, such as multiple choice , checkboxes, dropdown , and multi-select

Simply add your question, enter all answer options, and click on ⋮⋮ to open the question settings. Here, you can enable the “Other option” toggle.

Once respondents select' other, ' an answer field will automatically appear. It won’t show in your form editor, but you can test it out in the Preview mode.

How to add an ‘other’ field manually

Adding the ‘other’ field manually allows you to fully customize any hidden fields that appear after respondents select it. You can use this free template or follow the steps below to set it up:

First, Insert a Multiple choice question block by typing /multiple and adding 'other' as an answer option.

Add a follow-up question using a Short answer question and input block (for example, “What other industry are you in?”).

Hide the question and input field by clicking ⋮⋮ on the left from the question block and selecting Hide .

Insert Conditional logic below by typing /conditional .

Now, in the When dropdown, select the question that contains the ‘Other’ option.

Then, In the Select option dropdown, select ‘Other.’

The final step is to show the hidden blocks when a respondent clicks on ‘Other.’ In the Then dropdown, select Show blocks .

From the Select blocks dropdown, click on the hidden question. It will automatically select your question and the associated input field.

Now you can Publish your form, and respondents will only see the follow-up question when they choose 'other'.

How to randomize answers

You can set your answers to be randomized and lock the ‘other’ option in place, so it appears as the last answer option. You can do this with any ‘other’ answer option.