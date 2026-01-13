Help center
The ranking question lets respondents quickly and easily compare multiple options and decide which they prefer most and least. This type of question can be beneficial in determining preferences or habits.
By allowing respondents to order the items according to their preferences, ranking questions can provide insight into the relative importance of each item and give valuable data for decision-making.
 
Let respondents rank answers in a poll
 
How to create a ranking questionRandomize ranking optionsAdd a default answer
 

How to create a ranking question

Type /ranking or click + and search for Ranking to insert a ranking question. Add all answer options you want respondents to rank.
 
notion image
 
Respondents can click to order or drag the options to another position. After respondents first interact with the question, the form will assign numbers to each answer starting with number one at the top.
 
notion image
 

Randomize ranking options

To avoid biased data collection, you can display answer options in a random order for every respondent. To do so, open the block settings and enable the Randomize options toggle.
 
notion image
 

Add a default answer

To pre-fill the first answer option in your ranking, enable the Default answer toggle and add the answer option you want to be preselected as the first option.
Write the answer exactly as it appears in the form, or select a value from the dropdown menu.
 
notion image