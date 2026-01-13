The ranking question lets respondents quickly and easily compare multiple options and decide which they prefer most and least. This type of question can be beneficial in determining preferences or habits.

By allowing respondents to order the items according to their preferences, ranking questions can provide insight into the relative importance of each item and give valuable data for decision-making.

How to create a ranking question

Type /ranking or click + and search for Ranking to insert a ranking question. Add all answer options you want respondents to rank.

Respondents can click to order or drag the options to another position. After respondents first interact with the question, the form will assign numbers to each answer starting with number one at the top.

Randomize ranking options

Randomize options toggle. To avoid biased data collection, you can display answer options in a random order for every respondent. To do so, open the block settings and enable thetoggle.

Add a default answer

Default answer toggle and add the answer option you want to be preselected as the first option. To pre-fill the first answer option in your ranking, enable thetoggle and add the answer option you want to be preselected as the first option.

Write the answer exactly as it appears in the form, or select a value from the dropdown menu.