Insights help you understand how your forms perform, enabling you to convert more visits into successful submissions. Track key metrics, such as visits, visit duration, and traffic sources. Discover where respondents abandon your form with drop-off analytics and improve completion rates by pinpointing friction points.
✔️ Track key metrics ✔️ Analyze friction points ✔️ Improve completion rates
Visits analytics
Open any published form and click
Insights. The Visits tab shows how many people are landing on your form and where they’re coming from, giving you a clear view of your reach and audience behavior.
What you’ll see:
- Total visits: The total number of times your form has been viewed.
- Unique visitors: How many individual users have viewed your form.
- Submissions: The number of submitted responses.
- Unique respondents: The number of unique respondents who submitted your form.
- Median visit duration: The median time respondents spent on your form, whether or not they submitted it.
- Time-based activity graphs: Graphs showing visits and submissions over time.
Traffic breakdown:
- Traffic sources: Where visitors came from (e.g. direct, search engines, referrals).
- Devices: Desktop, mobile, or tablet.
- Locations: Countries and cities where your visitors are based.
- Browsers: Which browsers your audience is using.
- Operating systems: Platforms like Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android.
You can view visit data from the past 7 days for free. For extended historical data, upgrade to Tally Pro.
Our analytics system uses data aggregation for time frames longer than 7 days, which can reduce accuracy across all visit metrics. This can lead to missing or inconsistent details compared to shorter time frames, like the last 7 days.
Drop-off analytics
The
Question drop-off tab helps you understand where users leave your form, so you can identify friction points and improve completion rates.
Here’s what you’ll find:
- Form views: Total number of people who viewed your form.
- Started answering: How many respondents began filling out the form.
- Completions: How many respondents successfully submitted the form.
- Completion rate: The percentage of form viewers who completed it.
- Completion duration: The median time it took respondents to complete the form.
Below the summary stats, you’ll see a step-by-step breakdown of your form questions, including:
- Views per question: How many respondents reached each question.
- Answer count: How many respondents responded to that question.
- Drop-off rate: The percentage and number of respondents who abandoned the form at that step.
What is a drop-off? A drop-off happens when someone views a question but exits the form without answering it. It’s the first unanswered question before they leave.
How is the drop-off rate calculated? It’s based on the number of respondents who viewed a question and then exited the form without answering it.
Tips for reducing drop-off
A high drop-off rate may indicate confusion, friction, or lack of relevance. If you notice respondents are abandoning your form at a specific point, try these strategies to keep them moving forward:
🧠 Make questions easier to answer
- Rephrase long or complex questions for clarity.
- Mix question types to avoid repetition — alternate between open text and predefined choices.
- Reduce the number of required fields to lower the effort.
🎯 Keep it relevant and focused
- Use conditional logic to show only questions that matter to each respondent.
- Move sensitive or optional questions toward the end of the form.
- Split longer forms into multiple pages or steps to reduce overwhelm.
✨ Improve the user experience
- Enable the progress bar so respondents know how far they’ve come.
- Use engaging copy that feels conversational and welcoming.
- Design an attractive, user-friendly form.
- Pre-fill known information using hidden fields and answer piping to save respondents’ time.
Privacy-friendly analytics
Tally’s form insights are privacy-friendly and fully anonymous — no cookies, no personal data, and no cross-device tracking is used.