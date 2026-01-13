With Tally, you can create two types of forms: a single-page form (all questions on one page) or multi-page form (one question at a time). You can even mix it up by adding several questions per page. By default, starting a new form creates a single-page form. If you want to create a form with one question at a time, read below how to set it up.

You can add as many form pages as necessary — for free.

What is a multi-page form?

You might have seen form builders like Typeform use one question per page. This type of form lets respondents focus on one question at a time, which can create a more conversational form experience. That’s a multi-page form.

With Tally, you have complete flexibility over your page structure — you can add a page break after each question for a focused experience, or group related questions together on the same page. Creating page breaks is simple: just add one wherever you need it.

How to create multiple pages

To create another form page, type /page in your form editor. An automatic page divider and title will be inserted. Respondents will see any text or content you add below the line on the new page.

If you want your form to show one question per page, you’ll have to add a new page after each question. There are no limits on the number of pages or questions per page you can have.

/thank to insert one. This will be the last page respondents see after submitting the form—you can add any content there, from text to You can add a Thank you page by switching the toggle next to the last page or typingto insert one. This will be the last page respondents see after submitting the form—you can add any content there, from text to embeds

Auto-jump to the next page

When your page only contains one question per page, you can allow respondents to auto-jump to the next page without clicking the Next button. Instead, they can click one of the answer options and the form will automatically take them to the next question.

Auto-jump is only available for multiple choice, dropdown, rating, or linear scale questions.

Auto-jumping to the next page is disabled by default. To enable it:

Open the form you want to add auto-jump to

Click on Settings at the top of your navbar

Scroll down to the Behavior section