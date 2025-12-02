for free. Coda is an all-in-one doc that brings words, data, and teams together. With the Tally Pack for Coda , you can combine the power of Tally with Coda ✔️ Send form submissions to Coda ✔️ Visualize form results ✔️ Embed forms on Coda

Tally’s Pack for Coda is available for free.

Send form submissions to Coda

unique views, groupings, and charts from your form submissions. You can use the Tally Pack for Coda to send form responses to Coda and leverage all the power from Coda tables, including creatingfrom your form submissions.

Access it by typing /tally in your Coda doc and selecting Tally Forms . Then, click Add to doc for free when a popup appears.

In the right sidebar, expand Submissions dropdown and click Connect to Tally Forms .

Sign in with your Tally account, and click Accept to authorize the Coda integration when prompted.

Once you’ve signed in, you’ll see a list of your Tally forms in the right sidebar. Click and drag the Tally form you want to use for this integration into the Coda document to access its submissions.

Your form submissions will show in a Coda table, with rows representing form submissions and columns representing the form questions.

Existing submissions are synced automatically, and new submissions can be updated manually by clicking the Refresh button at the top of your table.

If you want automatic daily or hourly refresh, you’ll have to sign up with Coda’s Pro or Team plan, respectively.

Once your submissions are synced, you can use Coda’s Views to explore the results in different ways.

Visualize form results

Once your form submissions are synced to Coda, you can visualize your form data by turning it into charts . For example:

Use a Pie Chart to review the breakdown of your form submissions

Use a Word Cloud to identify the most popular submissions

Use a Bar Chart to understand your audience and their roles

Click Options on the top right of your table, followed by Chart , to see the different charts and customization options.

Now, you can click on Chart display to choose from different chart types, add or remove categories you want to display, and more.

Embed a form on Coda

Publish button. Collect responses from stakeholders directly in your Coda doc by embedding a Tally form. Start by creating a form and clicking thebutton.

Share tab and click Standard to open the Then go to thetab and clickto open the embed options.

Choose your preferred settings and click to Copy embed link .

/embed to create an embed. Go to your Coda doc and typeto create an embed.

Paste the Tally form link and click Create to embed the form. Respondents can now fill it in directly from your Coda document.

Real world ways teams use Tally with Coda

Client intake and project setup

Ask clients to complete a polished intake form built in Tally. Their details appear as a new row in your Clients or Projects table in Coda, fully structured and ready to slot into your workflows.

Feedback, requests and ticket systems

Create a Tally form for:

Bug reports

Feature requests

Internal design or content requests

Team retros

Operations or HR tickets

Each entry lands in a Coda table that you already treat like a lightweight ticketing system.

Signup pages, event registrations and lead capture

If you run public signups or small events, you can plug Tally into a Leads or Events table and keep all registrations inside your existing Coda setup.

No need to expose any internal docs. People see a form. You handle everything in your doc.

Idea capture, research and knowledge collection

Many teams treat Coda as their second brain. Tally becomes the public inbox:

“Submit an idea”

“Share feedback”

“Suggest a topic”

“Record a lesson learned”

“Add a resource”

You get clean entries in your knowledge database without needing to grant edit access everywhere.

Why Tally is the missing piece

Coda is excellent at organizing, automating and connecting information inside your workspace.

Tally is excellent at capturing information from the outside world in a clean, structured way.

Together you get:

A form experience that anyone can use without friction

Fully structured submissions that slot directly into Coda tables

Zero manual entry or scattered collection channels

A simple setup that avoids extra tools or complex automations

Unlimited forms and responses without complicated pricing

Instead of forcing people into your internal system, Tally gives them a friendly, focused form. And instead of wrestling with messy inputs, you get perfect rows in Coda.