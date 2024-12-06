The respondent’s country field automatically derives the country from the IP address of the person filling in your form. It will appear in the submissions data to give you better insights in your results, and you can use it to personalize your respondent’s form experience. The field itself is not visible to the respondent and it doesn’t store or track any personal information.

Respondent’s country field is available for free to all Tally users.

Create a respondent’s country field

Open your form editor and type /country to insert a respondent’s country block. For demo purposes, the respondent’s country field will show the location associated with your current IP address.

Finish your form and Publish it.

When a respondent submits your form, it will automatically detect their country without displaying the field or the result, unless you use it for pre-filling or answer piping

View respondent’s country in the form results

You will find the respondent’s country in the Submissions tab after respondents submit your form. It's always displayed in English.

It’s not always possible to correctly identify a respondent’s country based on their IP address, for example, due to using a VPN service and other factors.

How to use the respondent’s country field?

Dynamically show or hide content You can dynamically show or hide content in your form using conditional logic . You can even make your respondents jump to entirely different pages based on their country.

Mention the respondent’s country field When you mention the respondent’s country field using answer piping , it's always displayed in the selected form language

FAQs about the respondent’s country field

What is an IP address? An IP address is a unique numerical label assigned to all devices on the Internet. It’s shared publicly whenever you access a website and is needed to deliver online information to your device. You can find yours here: https://whatismyipaddress.com/

Is there a country block I can pre-fill automatically? Unfortunately, that doesn’t exist in Tally today. But this will be possible with the address input field, which is on our roadmap ! After we finish the first version of the Tally API, our current timeline estimate is to deliver this feature early 2025 .

How is the respondent’s country displayed in Tally? The answer to the respondent’s country block is displayed: in the form editor in English (your only see your own country) in the submissions tab in English (your see each respondent’s country) in the conditional logic options in English (you see full list of countries) when mentioned in the form in the form language (you see the respondent’s country)

How is the respondent’s country displayed in email notifications? In email notifications, the respondent’s country is displayed in English.