Respondent email notifications

Tally has two types of email notifications: self email notifications and respondent email notifications.
Use respondent notifications to send an email to your respondents after form submission. Common use cases are sharing a summary of form responses, thanking your respondents, or sharing a score of a quiz or test.
 
notion image
Respondent email notifications is a Tally Pro feature.
How it worksCustomizing email fieldsFrom name fieldFrom fieldTo field Reply to SubjectEmail body
 

How it works

Go to the form settings of your published form, scroll down to Email notifications, and enable the Respondent email notifications toggle. This feature will let you send an email to respondents when they complete a form.
 
notion image
 
You can add text to the email fields or use @ to insert data from your form. You can insert input, hidden, or calculated fields to create dynamic emails. @All answers will automatically add all information entered by your respondent, empty questions will not be included.
 
notion image
 

Customizing email fields

Below are the different email fields you can modify for respondent email notifications.
 

From name field

By default, the emails are sent from “Tally Forms”, you can customize the name of the sender.

From field

By default, the emails are sent from “[email protected]”.
Click the + button to add a custom domain and customize the sender email address. Or open the menu to select any of the sender email addresses that are already set up in your organization.
 

To field

Type @ to insert an input field (e.g. email), hidden fields, or calculated fields from your form.

Reply to

Only use this field if you want respondents to be able to reply to your email.

Subject

Write anything you want in the subject field or type @ to insert form data.

Email body

Customize the content as you like and type @ to get a list of responses to insert. Select text to apply text formatting. @All answers automatically adds all information entered by your respondent, empty questions will not be included.
 
notion image
 
Do you want to send different emails based on form responses? Learn more about inserting variables in emails here →
