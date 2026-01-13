Tally has two types of email notifications: self email notifications and respondent email notifications. Use respondent notifications to send an email to your respondents after form submission. Common use cases are sharing a summary of form responses, thanking your respondents, or sharing a score of a quiz or test.

Respondent email notifications is a Tally Pro feature.

How it works

Go to the form settings of your published form, scroll down to Email notifications , and enable the Respondent email notifications toggle. This feature will let you send an email to respondents when they complete a form.

@ to insert data from your form. You can insert input, hidden, or calculated fields to @All answers will automatically add all information entered by your respondent, empty questions will not be included. You can add text to the email fields or useto insert data from your form. You can insert input, hidden, or calculated fields to create dynamic emails will automatically add all information entered by your respondent, empty questions will not be included.

Customizing email fields

Below are the different email fields you can modify for respondent email notifications.

From name field

By default, the emails are sent from “Tally Forms”, you can customize the name of the sender.

From field

+ button to add a custom domain and Click thebutton to add a custom domain and customize the sender email address . Or open the menu to select any of the sender email addresses that are already set up in your organization.

To field

Type @ to insert an input field (e.g. email), hidden fields, or calculated fields from your form.

Reply to

Only use this field if you want respondents to be able to reply to your email.

Subject

Write anything you want in the subject field or type @ to insert form data.

Email body