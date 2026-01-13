Tally offers two types of email notifications: self email notifications and respondent email notifications . With self email notifications, you will receive an email each time someone submits your form.

Self email notifications are available for free to all Tally users.

Tally Pro users can fully customize email notifications.

How it works

Go to your form settings and scroll down to Email notifications . Here you can turn on the Self email notifications toggle to receive emails whenever someone submits your form.

@All answers entered by your respondent, empty questions will not be included. Tally Pro users can customize every email field by simply typing text or clicking @ to insert data from their form. You can insert input, hidden, or calculated fields to By default, the email will includeentered by your respondent, empty questions will not be included. Tally Pro users can customize every email field by simply typing text or clickingto insert data from their form. You can insert input, hidden, or calculated fields to create dynamic emails

Customizing email fields

You’ll need an upgrade to Tally Pro to customise any email fields for self email notifications. Below are the different email fields you can modify.

From name field

By default, the emails are sent from “Tally Forms”, you can customize the name of the sender.

From field

+ button to add a custom domain and By default, the emails are sent from “ [email protected] ”. Click thebutton to add a custom domain and customize the sender email address . Or open the menu to select any of the sender email addresses that are already set up in your organization.

To field

The default email address for receiving email notifications is the one of the form creator (linked to your Tally account). When you add multiple email addresses, use a comma to separate them or click the + button to add a new recipient.

Reply to

This field will be empty by default. Only edit it if you want the recipient to be able to reply to your email.

Subject

The default subject is ”New Tally Form Submission for @Form name”. Emails are usually grouped by subject in a thread in your inbox. To split them up, insert a unique value in the subject, such as the Submission ID.

Email body

By default, the email will include @All answers entered by your respondent, empty questions will not be included. Customize the content as you like and type @ to get a list of form data. Select text to open the formatting options.