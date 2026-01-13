With Tally, you can send different emails based on form responses. Simply insert variables in your email body and settings to make your email notifications dynamic.
✔️ Make every email field dynamic
✔️ Change the receiver based on responses
✔️ Send different emails based on responses
Tally Pro allows you to fully customize self- and respondent email notifications.
How it worksExamplesSend emails to different email addresses based on form responses Send different emails based on form responses
How it works
You can insert three types of form blocks in every email field. Open your form settings, and after enabling the
Self or
Respondent email notifications toggle, type
@ to get a dropdown of available form data:
- Input fields (form answers such as email or name)
- Hidden fields (e.g. traffic source)
- Calculated fields (variables based on form responses)
@All answersautomatically adds all input, hidden and calculated fields that are not empty.
Examples
Send emails to different email addresses based on form responses
As an example, you might want to email the sales, marketing, or HR team, depending on a response to your contact form.
- First, create a contact form with contact details, a dropdown of different department options, and a calculated field
- Name your calculated field (Recipient email), choose
textas value, and enter the initial value, such as [email protected]
- Below the calculated field, insert
conditional logicand define the logic using the example below:
When your respondent chooses Sales as the answer, then assign the text [email protected] to your calculated field
- Repeat the same conditional logic for the other dropdown options and assign the correct email address for each department
- Go to your form settings and switch on
Self email notifications
- Type
@to insert your calculated field in the
Tofield
- Add an email subject and make it dynamic by inserting form data. For example, type
@and select “Topic of your question”
- Insert any input fields you want to customize the email body
- The email notification will look like this when the respondent selects Sales.
Send different emails based on form responses
If you’re creating a quiz or a test, you might want to send a customized email based on the respondent’s score or result. Here's how it works:
- Create a quiz or get started with this template. Make sure you insert a calculated field to calculate the score of your quiz (as shown in the logic in the template) and an email input field to capture the respondent’s email.
- Insert another calculated field and name it “Quiz message”. Choose
textand enter a message as the default value, such as “Congratulations!”
- Insert conditional logic and define the logic using the example below:
When the score is lower than 15 (out of 30 in this example). then assign the text ”Bummer, try again!”
- Go to your form settings and switch on
Respondent email notifications
- Type
@to insert the respondent’s email in the
Tofield
- Add a
Reply toemail address (optional) and a subject
- In the email body, type
@to insert the calculated fields “Quiz message” and ”Score”. Select text to open the formatting options.
- Here’s how the email will look when the respondents’ score is higher than 15.