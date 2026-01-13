With Tally, you can send different emails based on form responses. Simply insert variables in your email body and settings to make your email notifications dynamic. ✔️ Make every email field dynamic ✔️ Change the receiver based on responses ✔️ Send different emails based on responses

How it works

You can insert three types of form blocks in every email field. Open your form settings, and after enabling the Self or Respondent email notifications toggle, type @ to get a dropdown of available form data:

Input fields (form answers such as email or name)

Hidden fields (e.g. traffic source)

Calculated fields (variables based on form responses)

@All answers automatically adds all input, hidden and calculated fields that are not empty.

Examples

Send emails to different email addresses based on form responses

As an example, you might want to email the sales, marketing, or HR team, depending on a response to your contact form.

First, create a contact form with contact details, a dropdown of different department options, and a calculated field

Name your calculated field (Recipient email), choose text as value, and enter the initial value, such as [email protected]

Below the calculated field, insert conditional logic and define the logic using the example below:

When your respondent chooses Sales as the answer, then assign the text your respondent chooses Sales as the answer,assign the text [email protected] to your calculated field

Repeat the same conditional logic for the other dropdown options and assign the correct email address for each department

Go to your form settings and switch on Self email notifications

Type @ to insert your calculated field in the To field

Add an email subject and make it dynamic by inserting form data. For example, type @ and select “Topic of your question”

Insert any input fields you want to customize the email body

The email notification will look like this when the respondent selects Sales.

Send different emails based on form responses

If you’re creating a quiz or a test, you might want to send a customized email based on the respondent’s score or result. Here's how it works:

Create a quiz or get started with this template. Make sure you insert a calculated field to calculate the score of your quiz (as shown in the logic in the template) and an email input field to capture the respondent’s email.

Insert another calculated field and name it “Quiz message”. Choose text and enter a message as the default value, such as “Congratulations!”

Insert conditional logic and define the logic using the example below:

When the score is lower than 15 (out of 30 in this example). then assign the text ”Bummer, try again!”

Go to your form settings and switch on Respondent email notifications

Type @ to insert the respondent’s email in the To field

Add a Reply to email address (optional) and a subject

In the email body, type @ to insert the calculated fields “Quiz message” and ”Score”. Select text to open the formatting options.