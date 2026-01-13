/ to insert any Tally block. Your Tally form is built out of questions and input blocks to collect answers. Here are all the different input blocks that you can use to create your form. Simply typeto insert any Tally block.

Type / to open the list of all input blocks.

Text and number

Short answer

Type /short to collect personal data such as a name or address, or other short answers.

Long answer

Type /long to collect long form answers.

Number

Type /number to collect numerical inputs, such as a house number. Learn more about the number block

Preview text and number blocks

You can add placeholder text by simply typing into any input block.

Contact info

Email

Type /email to collect correctly formatted and verified email addresses. Learn more about the email block

Phone number

Type /phone to collect correctly formatted phone numbers. Learn more about the phone number block.

Link

Type /link to collect URLs of web pages.

Electronic signature

Type /signature to collect simple electronic signatures. Learn more about electronic signatures

Preview contact blocks

Learn more about how to pre-fill input blocks with a default answer.

Choices

Multiple choice

Type /multiple or [a] to create a multiple choice block. Use this block to offer a list of answer options. By default, respondents can only choose one answer. Open the block settings :: to allow multiple answers. Learn more about multiple choice

Dropdown

Type /dropdown or [v] to create a dropdown. Use the dropdown block to offer a long list of answer options, from which your respondents can choose one. Open the block settings :: to add placeholder text or a default answer

Checkboxes

Type /checkbox or [] to create a checkbox. Use checkboxes to offer a range of answer options or a consent checkbox. Respondents can choose multiple answers. Open the block settings :: to add images or set a minimum or maximum number of choices.

Type /multi-select to create a multi-select question. The multi-select question allows respondents to select multiple answer options from a dropdown menu.

Matrix

Type /matrix to create a matrix question. The matrix block allows respondents to input data in a grid-like format. It can be used to create a Likert scale or for questions that involve multiple statements or criteria with a common set of response options.

Preview choices

Date & Time

Date

Type /date to insert a date picker. Respondents can pick a date in this format: Nov 30, 1988. Open the block settings :: to set specific dates or date ranges.

Time

Type /time to insert a time picker. Respondents can pick a time using a 24-hour format, such as 13:30 .

Preview date & time block

Rating & Ranking

Rating

Type /rating to insert a simple and visual way of rating answers with ⭐️. Open the block settings :: to change the number of star ratings.

Linear scale

Type /linear to collect numeric answers on a scale, for example to measure client satisfaction or an NPS score. Open the block options :: to adjust the scale steps and labels.

Ranking

Type /ranking to create a ranking question and allow respondents to order the answer options according to their own preferences. Learn more about the ranking question

Preview rating & ranking

You can pass information to your form through URL parameters with hidden fields . This is a free feature for all Tally users.

File upload

Type /file to insert a file upload block and let respondents attach files to their answers. File uploads are often used for collecting resumes, feedback screenshots or portfolios. Learn more about the file upload block

Preview file upload

Payments

The payment block allows you to build payment forms in minutes using Stripe integration. Just type /payment and collect payments without a single line of code. Learn more about payment forms

Preview payment block

Use calculated fields to calculate scores, prices, and other values.

reCAPTCHA

Type /bot and protect your forms from spam and bots with reCAPTCHA. Learn more about our reCAPTCHA block

Preview reCAPTCHA

Embeds

Image

Insert images by simply typing /image . You can upload your own image, link to an image URL, or choose one from the Unsplash library. Open the image block settings using :: to add a link, a caption, or Alt-text to your image.

Online content