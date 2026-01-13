Your Tally form is built out of questions and input blocks to collect answers. Here are all the different input blocks that you can use to create your form. Simply type
/ to insert any Tally block.
Type
/ to open the list of all input blocks.
Text and number
Short answer
Type
/short to collect personal data such as a name or address, or other short answers.
Long answer
Type
/long to collect long form answers.
Number
Type
/number to collect numerical inputs, such as a house number. Learn more about the number block.
Preview text and number blocks
You can add placeholder text by simply typing into any input block.
Contact info
Type
/email to collect correctly formatted and verified email addresses. Learn more about the email block.
Phone number
Type
/phone to collect correctly formatted phone numbers. Learn more about the phone number block.
Link
Type
/link to collect URLs of web pages.
Electronic signature
Type
/signature to collect simple electronic signatures. Learn more about electronic signatures.
Preview contact blocks
Learn more about how to pre-fill input blocks with a default answer.
Choices
Multiple choice
Type
/multiple or
[a] to create a multiple choice block. Use this block to offer a list of answer options. By default, respondents can only choose one answer. Open the block settings
:: to allow multiple answers. Learn more about multiple choice.
Dropdown
Type
/dropdown or
[v] to create a dropdown. Use the dropdown block to offer a long list of answer options, from which your respondents can choose one. Open the block settings
:: to add placeholder text or a default answer.
Checkboxes
Type
/checkbox or
[] to create a checkbox. Use checkboxes to offer a range of answer options or a consent checkbox. Respondents can choose multiple answers. Open the block settings
:: to add images or set a minimum or maximum number of choices.
Multi-select
Type
/multi-select to create a multi-select question. The multi-select question allows respondents to select multiple answer options from a dropdown menu.
Matrix
Type
/matrix to create a matrix question. The matrix block allows respondents to input data in a grid-like format. It can be used to create a Likert scale or for questions that involve multiple statements or criteria with a common set of response options.
Preview choices
Read more about how to bulk insert long lists of answer options.
Date & Time
Date
Type
/date to insert a date picker. Respondents can pick a date in this format:
Nov 30, 1988. Open the block settings
:: to set specific dates or date ranges.
Time
Type
/time to insert a time picker. Respondents can pick a time using a 24-hour format, such as
13:30.
Preview date & time block
Rating & Ranking
Rating
Type
/rating to insert a simple and visual way of rating answers with ⭐️. Open the block settings
:: to change the number of star ratings.
Linear scale
Type
/linear to collect numeric answers on a scale, for example to measure client satisfaction or an NPS score. Open the block options
:: to adjust the scale steps and labels.
Ranking
Type
/ranking to create a ranking question and allow respondents to order the answer options according to their own preferences. Learn more about the ranking question.
Preview rating & ranking
You can pass information to your form through URL parameters with hidden fields. This is a free feature for all Tally users.
File upload
Type
/file to insert a file upload block and let respondents attach files to their answers. File uploads are often used for collecting resumes, feedback screenshots or portfolios. Learn more about the file upload block.
Preview file upload
Payments
The payment block allows you to build payment forms in minutes using Stripe integration. Just type
/payment and collect payments without a single line of code. Learn more about payment forms.
Preview payment block
Use calculated fields to calculate scores, prices, and other values.
reCAPTCHA
Type
/bot and protect your forms from spam and bots with
reCAPTCHA.Learn more about our reCAPTCHA block.
Preview reCAPTCHA
Embeds
Image
Insert images by simply typing
/image. You can upload your own image, link to an image URL, or choose one from the Unsplash library. Open the image block settings using
:: to add a link, a caption, or Alt-text to your image.
Online content
You can embed almost any online content within Tally forms — from video and audio players to maps, calendars, and PDFs. Simply type
/embed to see the options or learn more about embedding online content.