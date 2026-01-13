The matrix block allows respondents to input data in a grid-like format. You can use it for questions involving multiple statements or criteria with common response options.
For example, you could use a matrix field to ask respondents to rate their level of agreement with a series of statements on a Likert scale or rate multiple products or services on a set of attributes (e.g. quality, price, customer service).
How it works
Simply type
/matrix to insert the matrix block.
Add your question and values in the rows and columns. To add extra rows or columns, press
enter after a filled-in row or column or click
+.
To move rows or columns, you can click and drag them to change the order.
To allow respondents to select multiple answers per row, enable
Multiple selection.
You can also randomize the rows. To do that, open the block settings and click
Randomize rows.
To mention answers to your matrix question anywhere else in your form, simply type
@ and select the value you want to mention. You can only choose from values entered in rows.
For example, you may want to mention the respondent’s answers to questions elsewhere in the form, such as a survey summary or to ask any follow-up questions.
Conditional logic
You can use conditional logic to show and hide rows or columns conditionally based on your respondents’ answers.
Type
/conditional to add the conditional logic block and set the steps according to your form’s logic flow.
In the example below, if the respondent answers “Yes” to a prior question, “Are you a new user?” a row will appear in the matrix block to ask them about their satisfaction with the onboarding process. If they say “No” to being a new user, the question about the onboarding process won’t be visible to them.
Formatting text
To format the text or add links, simply select the text in your rows or columns and style it as any other text in your forms.
Customizing the design
Use our free customization options or custom CSS to fully customise your matrix question block’s design. You can also add emojis like in the example below.
To open up the emoji keyboard, use these shortcuts:
- On Windows: Press
Win+
.or right-click in the field and select
Emoji
- On Mac: Press
Command+
Control+
Space
Templates
Duplicate one of our form templates and start using the matrix right away.