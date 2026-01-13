The matrix block allows respondents to input data in a grid-like format. You can use it for questions involving multiple statements or criteria with common response options.

For example, you could use a matrix field to ask respondents to rate their level of agreement with a series of statements on a Likert scale or rate multiple products or services on a set of attributes (e.g. quality, price, customer service).

How it works

Simply type /matrix to insert the matrix block.

Add your question and values in the rows and columns. To add extra rows or columns, press enter after a filled-in row or column or click + .

To move rows or columns, you can click and drag them to change the order.

To allow respondents to select multiple answers per row, enable Multiple selection .

Randomize rows . You can also randomize the rows. To do that, open the block settings and click

For example, you may want to mention the respondent’s answers to questions elsewhere in the form, such as a survey summary or to ask any follow-up questions.

Conditional logic

You can use conditional logic to show and hide rows or columns conditionally based on your respondents’ answers.

Type /conditional to add the conditional logic block and set the steps according to your form’s logic flow.

In the example below, if the respondent answers “Yes” to a prior question, “Are you a new user?” a row will appear in the matrix block to ask them about their satisfaction with the onboarding process. If they say “No” to being a new user, the question about the onboarding process won’t be visible to them.

Formatting text

To format the text or add links, simply select the text in your rows or columns and style it as any other text in your forms.

Customizing the design

