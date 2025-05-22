The Date block makes it easy to collect dates in a consistent and structured format — perfect for bookings, deadlines, availability, or anything else time-sensitive. With customizable formats, default values, and advanced settings, you’re in full control of how respondents select and submit dates.

Insert a date block

Simply type /date to insert the date block.

Add a title or label block above the date block or enter placeholder text by simply typing inside the block.

Date settings

Add a default answer

⋮⋮ and click on the Default answer . You can choose a default answer that will be prefilled to save time for your respondents. Open the block settingsand click on the

You can manually enter a default value (the format for the default answer is YYYY-MM-DD ) or select Today to automatically enter the respondent’s current date.

Change format

Date blocks use the form language ’s format by default. You can also change the format to:

Month/Day/Year

Day/Month/Year

Year/Month/Day

Day.Month.Year

Year-Month-Day

The format defines how your respondents can enter the date, how it is displayed to them if they select it from the calendar, and how it will appear in email notifications.

You can also select the day on which the week starts further down in the menu.

Enable or disable specific dates

You can set specific dates or date ranges to be allowed or disabled for the Date block input.

Disable days in the past or future, or specific days of the week

Set a date before or after which all dates will be disabled

Only accept dates in a allowed range, or only accept specific days

Fridays are disabled in this screenshot

View dates