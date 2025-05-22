The Date block makes it easy to collect dates in a consistent and structured format — perfect for bookings, deadlines, availability, or anything else time-sensitive. With customizable formats, default values, and advanced settings, you’re in full control of how respondents select and submit dates.
Insert a date block Date settingsAdd a default answerChange format Enable or disable specific datesView dates
Insert a date block
Simply type
/date to insert the date block.
Add a title or label block above the date block or enter placeholder text by simply typing inside the block.
Date settings
Add a default answer
You can choose a default answer that will be prefilled to save time for your respondents. Open the block settings
⋮⋮ and click on the
Default answer.
You can manually enter a default value (the format for the default answer is
YYYY-MM-DD) or select
Today to automatically enter the respondent’s current date.
Change format
Date blocks use the form language’s format by default. You can also change the format to:
- Month/Day/Year
- Day/Month/Year
- Year/Month/Day
- Day.Month.Year
- Year-Month-Day
The format defines how your respondents can enter the date, how it is displayed to them if they select it from the calendar, and how it will appear in email notifications.
You can also select the day on which the week starts further down in the menu.
Enable or disable specific dates
You can set specific dates or date ranges to be allowed or disabled for the Date block input.
- Disable days in the past or future, or specific days of the week
- Set a date before or after which all dates will be disabled
- Only accept dates in a allowed range, or only accept specific days
View dates
Respondents' date inputs will be displayed in the
Submissions tab of your published form. These values will be formatted in your form language’s default format.