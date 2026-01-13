When you add a question to your Tally form, each question title will be displayed in the Summary and Submissions tab of your published form. Use these question titles to scan and review responses in your form.

In the example below, we added “Your name” and “Your closest office” as the question titles in a form. After receiving the first response, any entered answers will show in the Summary tab under each corresponding question title.

Summary tab

In the Submissions tab, you can view each respondent’s answers in a table format. Each question title will have its own column.

Submissions tab

Create question titles

Question titles are automatically created in your forms when you:

Insert a combination of a question and an input block

Add a Title block above your input block (Type /title )

Add a Label block above your input block (Type /label )

Add a placeholder text in your input block

Adding a title to a question block will group them together. If you make the question mandatory, an asterisk * will appear next to the title.

If you prefer the asterisk to be shown next to the answer block instead, simply insert your chosen answer block, such as a short or long answer, and mark it as mandatory. Then, add a heading above the answer block by typing /heading and selecting one of the three available heading sizes.

You can add a text block between the question title or label and the question itself without breaking the connection between both.

Rename question field names

You can rename the default question field names, separate from titles and labels. These aren’t visible to respondents but can help you better manage and locate questions for answer piping and mapping out Tally fields when connecting to integrations.

Hover over the question title or label, and click ⋮⋮ to open the block menu. Here, you can rename the question field name.

Rename question titles

When you don’t use any of the question titles mentioned above, your question will be named ‘Untitled’ in your form submissions. Click ··· to change or add a question title.

Renaming a question in your Tally dashboard will not change or add a question title in your form and does not affect your active integrations.