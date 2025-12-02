Help center
How to add placeholder text to form fields

 
Placeholder text is a great way to guide respondents when filling out your forms, by giving instructions or an example of the expected input format.
Here’s how you can add placeholder text to fields to fields in your Tally forms.
notion image
 
ℹ️
Placeholder text disappears when respondents start typing and will not be recorded as response in your form submissions. If you want to pre-fill the answer of a question, use pre-populating of fields instead.
 
 

Add placeholder text to input fields

Simply type the placeholder text into the form fields in the form builder. The text will be displayed in a light grey color when published.
 
notion image
 

Add placeholder text to a dropdown question

Open the block settings  ⋮⋮ on the left of one of the answer options of your dropdown and add the placeholder text in the menu that pops up.
 
notion image