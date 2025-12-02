How to add placeholder text to form fields

Placeholder text is a great way to guide respondents when filling out your forms, by giving instructions or an example of the expected input format.

Here’s how you can add placeholder text to fields to fields in your Tally forms.

ℹ️ Placeholder text disappears when respondents start typing and will not be recorded as response in your form submissions. If you want to pre-fill the answer of a question, use pre-populating of fields instead.

Add placeholder text to input fields

Simply type the placeholder text into the form fields in the form builder. The text will be displayed in a light grey color when published.

Add placeholder text to a dropdown question