When making a form, Tally uses the form's title as the form name in your dashboard. You can rename your form for internal use without changing what respondents see. Renaming lets you organize forms in a way that makes sense for your workflow.

How to rename your form

Go to your Tally dashboard, choose a form and click the three dots to select Rename .

Alternatively, open your form and click the three dots next to the form name to rename it.

Doing so will only change the name of your form for internal use. To edit the form title that’s visible to your respondents, open your form in the editor and type a new title.

How to hide your form title

If you don’t want respondents to see the form title, you can leave it blank in the editor. Tally will rename the form to ‘Untitled’ in your dashboard — follow the steps above to give it a name to differentiate it from other forms in your workspace.