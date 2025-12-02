Looking for a way to personalize your Tally form with Hubspot data? This tutorial will show you how to add HubSpot personalization tokens to the link of your Tally form in a HubSpot email campaign.

ℹ️ Hidden fields can be used to include data that you already have in your form URL and pass it on to your form.

1. Create a Tally form

Publish your form and go to the Share tab to copy the form URL.

2. Create a Hubspot campaign

Personalization tokens in Hubspot allow you to show personalized content to your contacts based on their property values in your CRM. You can use these to send information (an email address for example) from Hubspot to your Tally form through the form link.

⚠️ At this time, it is not possible to add personalization tokens to CTAs in Hubspot . This is due to the way CTAs are constructed and added to marketing emails. But, you can mimic a CTA by using an image, and add the personalization token to the image URL.

First get the personalization token from the raw HTML, then add it to your Tally form link.

ℹ️ The first hidden field should be preceded by ? . When adding multiple fields, separate them with & . For example: https://tally.so/r/xx?email= {{personalization_token('xxxx) }} &source=email

In this example we match the hidden field ‘email’ to the personalization token. The hidden field ‘source’ gets the fixed value ‘email’, because the source of all respondents will be email.

3. Launch the campaign

When you launch your email campaign the Tally form URL will be automatically updated with the Hubspot data, and the hidden field values will be available in your Tally form results.