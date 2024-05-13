How to create a free personality quiz

Are you looking to create an interactive quiz that could also double as a marketing asset? With Tally, you can build an advanced, free quiz to capture nuanced responses and guide users to tailored outcomes — like a personality or category quiz. Follow this step-by-step guide to set it up.

✔️ Personalize with logic ✔️ Make smart calculations ✔️ Redirect to specific outcomes

What is a personality quiz?

Personality or category quizzes are interactive ways for respondents to learn more about their personalities, preferences, and characteristics. They can range from fun quizzes like ‘What dessert are you?’ to more complex workplace and psychology assessments.

Respondents have several answer options, all of which help calculate which category they fall into.

How to use quizzes for marketing

Quizzes are a simple, low-cost way to engage customers and add something unique to your marketing strategy. They’re also fun and only take a few minutes for users to complete.

Tally lets you fully customize your form with branded visuals and styling so you can turn your quiz into an on-brand marketing asset. For example, a furniture brand could create a quiz that helps users determine which kitchen style suits their personality. Or, a skincare brand could help customers identify their skin type and suggest suitable products.

Here are a few other ideas for how to use quizzes as a marketing tool:

Use a personality quiz as a lead magnet to capture email addresses in exchange for quiz results

Give respondents personalized product or service suggestions based on the quiz outcome

Create a fun, shareable quiz for increased brand exposure

Learn more about customer interests, preferences, and motivations

Follow up with tailored content and offers that match the quiz outcome

How to create a personality quiz in Tally

Personality quizzes work by assigning points to each answer option across multiple questions. Respondents accumulate points tied to one of the four potential personality outcomes as they pick their answers. Whichever outcome category has the highest points determines their final result.

For example, with four personality types (A, B, C, D), you'd create questions where each answer option gives a point towards one of those types. If respondents pick mostly "A" answers, they get the Type A personality.

1. Create a new form

Use this template button to add it to your Tally workspace. We have already added three sample questions, score calculations, and conditional logic to get you started. Get started with our pre-made template . Simply click thebutton to add it to your Tally workspace. We have already added three sample questions, score calculations, and conditional logic to get you started.

2. Customize your questions

Keeping the four outcomes in mind, change the question titles and answer options to fit your quiz.

Use the embed block to embed any online content, such as audio or video

Add images to the multiple-choice block to create a question with pictures

When customizing questions, you can reorder the A, B, C, D answer options, but ensure each letter consistently contributes points to the same personality outcome across all questions.

For example, if “A” = Adventurer in one question, “A” should still score Adventurer points if reordered. Doing so will ensure accurate scoring.

3. Add new questions

To add more questions, simply highlight a question with all four answer options, as well as the four conditional logic blocks beneath it.

Click ⋮⋮ to open the block menu and select Duplicate . This will duplicate all selected blocks below your highlighted question.

Now, you can customize the newly added question title and answer options.

Repeat this step for every question in your form until quiz is complete.

4. Update assigned categories

The conditional logic section below the hidden block, ‘Score calculations,’ tallies respondent answers for each category and assigns the correct results page. These blocks are hidden to respondents.

The only thing you need to change is to assign a title your respondents will receive for each of the four outcomes. For example, ‘Maverick’ or ‘Dreamer.’

The first logic block counts the number of times respondents chose category A, the second counts B, and so on.

In our example, if A is the respondent’s most selected category in the quiz, they will receive the title ‘Adventurer.’ Make sure to rename it to a title that corresponds with your quiz outcomes.

Repeat this step for each of the four answer blocks.

5. Personalize Thank you pages

Edit the four distinct Thank You pages , each matching a potential outcome (A, B, C, D) to show respondents their quiz results.

Our template already has the corresponding title for each thank you page, such as "Adventurer,” so you can easily assign category outcomes to the correct page.

Add any text, colors, headings, and any relevant images or videos that align with the respective personality outcome. You can also include calls-to-action or links on each page to further nurture respondents based on their results.

6. Optional: Create a multi-page form

This quiz template features all questions on one page by default. If you want to create a multi-page form with respondents answering one question (or several) per page, you’ll need to separate pages.

Simply type /page after a question and its conditional logic blocks and select New page . Don’t accidentally add a new page between a question and its conditional logic blocks; otherwise, the points won’t be tallied correctly.

Embed the quiz on your website

Share tab of your published form. You can share your Tally form as a standalone page or embed it on a website . The embed options are in thetab of your published form.

Email results to respondents and yourself

You might find it useful to be notified when respondents complete your quiz. You can enable self email notifications in the Settings tab of your published form to receive an email upon every form submission. Self email notifications are free to all Tally users.

For more personalized communication with respondents, Tally Pro allows you to create customized self- and respondent email notifications. You can fully edit the email body text and insert variables captured from your form, such as respondent names, enabling more engaging and on-brand communications to support your marketing efforts.

Follow the steps below to set up respondent email notifications.

Customized self- and respondent email notifications are a Tally Pro feature.

1. Add a block to capture email addresses

You’ll need to add an email address block to capture respondent email addresses and send them their quiz results. You can:

Add an email block at the start of the quiz to capture the user's email address before they potentially abandon the quiz midway

Add an email block at the end of your quiz, which could avoid creating a barrier to entry for users who simply want to take the quiz without commitment

Both methods have pros and cons. You can also pair the email address block with capturing other demographic data if that makes sense for your quiz.

For certain quiz types, you may want to set the email field as an optional step so respondents can choose whether or not to receive their personalized results via email.

If left as an optional field, respondents who skip providing an email address will still be able to view their quiz results on a Thank you page but will not receive a personalized email with those results.

In our example, we added an email block at the end of the quiz. To do the same:

Create a new page after your last question and before the hidden score calculation blocks. Type /page and select New page to insert it.

Insert an email block by typing /email . The block is mandatory by default.

Add any other headings or text.

After respondents submit their quiz answers, the email capture page will look as follows:

If you capture respondents’ email addresses (and other data), we recommend you check out our guide for creating a GDPR-compliant form to securely collect and process data.

2. Create a personalized email

In your form Settings tab, enable the Respondent email notifications toggle. Now, you can add any text you want respondents to receive after filling out your quiz.

In the email recipient section, mention the email block using @

In the email body, mention the quiz results using @mostPicked

As a result, the personalized email received by each respondent will showcase their most picked category from the quiz.