How to embed a Tally form into Webflow
There are several ways you can embed a Tally form into Webflow:
- A link that links out from your Webflow site
- A form embedded in your Webflow site
- A popup form
1. Link to Tally
- Start by creating and publishing a Tally form.
- Head over to the
Sharetab and copy your form URL.
- Insert a button into your Webflow site and simply add your form link to the button.
- When you click the button, your visitors will be directed to your Tally form.
2. A form embed
- Go to your Tally form, open the
Sharetab and click
Full pageor
Standarddepending on how you want your form to appear.
- Adjust the embed settings, then click
Get the codeand copy the embed code.
- Go back into Webflow and drag a Code Embed element into your existing design or create a new blank page for a full page embed.
- Simply paste the code snippet into the HTML Embed Code Editor that pops up. Click
Save & close.
- From the top right click
Publish→
Publish to Selected Domainsand check out the published result.
3. A popup form
Take a look at this tutorial, made by Tally user Tamilore Lawal.