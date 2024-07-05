How it works
ApiX-Drive offers a simple integration setup without any coding knowledge required. The platform connects Tally as a data source and loads information from submitted forms. Then, you can select which app to send the data to and what actions you want to execute. You can get started with a free ApiX-Drive account.
Connect to ApiX-Drive
Create a new ApiX-Drive account or log in if you already have one. Once logged in, click on the
Create connection button in your dashboard.
In the
Select system dropdown, click on Tally and press
Continue.
Next, select
Get DATA as the trigger action and continue.
You’ll need to connect your Tally account in the next step. Once connected, click the
Continue button.
In the next page, you’ll see a URL for receiving data. Highlight and copy it.
Then, head over to your Tally dashboard and open the form you want to connect. In the
Integrations tab of your published form, click to connect with Webhooks.
In the
Endpoint URL field, insert the link copied from ApiX-Drive. Then, click to
Connect.
Now, you can fill and submit your Tally form to test the connection. Once you’ve filled in your form, return to the ApiX-Drive site and click the
Edit and continue button. Skip the filter editing setting, and click
Continue.
On the next page, you’ll see all data that will be loaded from your connected form. If no data shows, scroll down to the bottom of the page and click the
Load test data from Tally button. After successfully completing the test, click the
Continue button.
Now, you can start the setup for the app you want to connect with your Tally form.
On the next page, use the dropdown to select the app you want to connect and click
Continue.
Similar to how you connected Tally, follow the step-by-step process to select what actions you want the integration to perform. You can use multiple systems as data destinations, including additional functionality, such as if/else logic, filters, and more.