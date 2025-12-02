How to embed a Tally form on a Ghost site

Looking for a free way to collect data on your Ghost site? Use Tally with Ghost as a free, embedded method of surveying readers or adding contact forms to your site.

Create a form and publish it.

Go to the Share tab, copy the form URL and paste it directly into the Ghost editor to create your embed.

To get more control over your form embed, use our Standard embed option. Edit the embed options and copy the embed code.

Then, paste the embed code within an HTML card on any post or page in Ghost