How to embed a Tally form on a Ghost site
Looking for a free way to collect data on your Ghost site? Use Tally with Ghost as a free, embedded method of surveying readers or adding contact forms to your site.
Official Ghost + Tally Integration
Survey your readers or add a contact form to your site with Tally using seamless embeds and code injection.
https://ghost.org/integrations/tally/
- Create a form and publish it.
- Go to the
Sharetab, copy the form URL and paste it directly into the Ghost editor to create your embed.
- To get more control over your form embed, use our Standard embed option. Edit the embed options and copy the embed code.
- Then, paste the embed code within an HTML card on any post or page in Ghost
- Preview your Ghost site to test the form embed.