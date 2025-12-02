Help center
Ghost

How to embed a Tally form on a Ghost site

Looking for a free way to collect data on your Ghost site? Use Tally with Ghost as a free, embedded method of surveying readers or adding contact forms to your site.
 
Official Ghost + Tally Integration
Survey your readers or add a contact form to your site with Tally using seamless embeds and code injection.
https://ghost.org/integrations/tally/
  1. Create a form and publish it.
  1. Go to the Share tab, copy the form URL and paste it directly into the Ghost editor to create your embed.
  1. To get more control over your form embed, use our Standard embed option. Edit the embed options and copy the embed code.
  1. Then, paste the embed code within an HTML card on any post or page in Ghost
notion image
  1. Preview your Ghost site to test the form embed.
notion image