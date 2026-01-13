Tally for education

The simplest way to create forms for students and teachers.
Looking for a simple and budget-friendly way to create forms, step-by-step guides or online courses?
Get 30% off Tally Pro Tally offers students and teachers 30% off Tally Pro for 1 year. Pay monthly:
$29 →$20
Pay yearly: $290 → $203
Discounts cannot be renewed and are only applicable to new customers. Discounts can not be reactivated because of failed payments.
Who qualifies for the Education plan?
To qualify for the Education discount, you must be:
- A student or educator in a structured classroom
- Classrooms are defined as virtual or in-person educational programs. Some examples are:
- High schools, universities, post-graduate institutions, trade schools, or colleges
- Online bootcamps
- Design and coding academies