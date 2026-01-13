Help center
Search
Help Center
Get started
Features
Integrations
Guides
Plans & pricing
Resources
FAQ
Contact support
What's new
Roadmap
Feature requests

Tally for education

The simplest way to create forms for students and teachers.

Looking for a simple and budget-friendly way to create forms, step-by-step guides or online courses?
Apply here ↓
Tally for education
 
 
Get 30% off Tally Pro Tally offers students and teachers 30% off Tally Pro for 1 year. Pay monthly: $29 →$20 Pay yearly: $290 → $203 Discounts cannot be renewed and are only applicable to new customers. Discounts can not be reactivated because of failed payments.
Get 30% off Tally Pro Tally offers students and teachers 30% off Tally Pro for 1 year. Pay monthly: $29 →$20 Pay yearly: $290 → $203 Discounts cannot be renewed and are only applicable to new customers. Discounts can not be reactivated because of failed payments.
 

Who qualifies for the Education plan?

To qualify for the Education discount, you must be:
  • A student or educator in a structured classroom
  • Classrooms are defined as virtual or in-person educational programs. Some examples are:
    • High schools, universities, post-graduate institutions, trade schools, or colleges
    • Online bootcamps
    • Design and coding academies
 

Apply here

 
 
 
 