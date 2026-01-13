Billing and payment information

If you have a paid Tally account, find all your billing information by clicking Settings in your dashboard and navigating to the Billing tab.

See your plan details

Pro or Business tag, respectively. Tally has two paid plans: Tally Pro and Tally Business . If you are a paid Tally customer, your account dashboard will have aortag, respectively.

Free users can upgrade by clicking Upgrade plan in the sidebar.

To upgrade from Tally Pro to Tally Business, go to Settings → Billing and click Upgrade plan.

Billing method

You can upgrade to Tally Pro or Tally Business using a credit card:

You’re charged upfront for the month or year you're about to spend on your chosen plan.

Yearly billing gives you 17% off — equal to 2 months free.

You’ll automatically be charged each month or year on the date you bought the paid plan.

For example, a yearly plan bought on May 3 will renew on May 3 next year, and a monthly plan will renew on June 3.

If you purchase one of the paid plans as a business, you can add your company details during the upgrade flow.

After each successful payment, you will immediately receive an email with the invoice.

We cannot amend issued invoices. Therefore, ensure you add all your billing details correctly before hitting the subscribe button.

Manage your subscription

Everything you need to manage your Tally Pro or Business subscription is available in your Tally Settings . Go to the Billing tab and click on Manage subscription .

Here, you can:

Change or cancel your plan

Add a payment method

Update your billing information

Download your invoices

We can not edit invoices that have been issued in the past.

Cancel your subscription

You can cancel your Tally Pro or Business subscription anytime in your account settings. In the Billing tab, click Manage subscription .

Your cancellation will be effective immediately, and access to Tally Pro or Business features will stop at the end of the prepaid period (on the last day of your monthly or yearly billing cycle).

Refund policy

We don’t issue refunds for late cancellations or unused time. If you wish to unsubscribe, you must cancel your Tally Pro or Business subscription before your prepaid period ends. Click to read more about our . If you wish to unsubscribe, you must cancel your Tally Pro or Business subscription before your prepaid period ends. Click to read more about our refund policy

FAQ

In which currency will I be billed?

You will be billed in USD or EUR, based on your IP location. Visit the pricing page to see which currency you will be charged in.

If I have a Tally Pro plan, can I upgrade to Tally Business?

You can upgrade to Tally Business by opening your account, click Settings → Billing and Upgrade plan.

If you upgrade your plan in the middle of a billing interval:

The new plan will take effect immediately and you will be charged immediately for the new plan. The amount due will be reduced by a prorated credit based on the time remaining in your current billing period for your current plan.

Your billing period will remain the same and on the next billing day you will be charged the full rate. Example of an upgrade checkout.

Do you offer free trials?

Can I change the language of my invoice?

Stripe (our payment processor) automatically checks customers’ browser settings to determine their default language. If it is supported, the invoice will be presented in that language.