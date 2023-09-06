Manage your account settings, billing information and email preferences in your Tally dashboard → Settings .

Account

Click on Settings → My account in your Tally sidebar to access your account settings.

Set up two-factor authentication (2FA)

You can add a layer of security to your Tally account by setting up two-factor authentication. Click on the Set up button to get started.

Download an authenticator app or use one you already have

Scan the QR code with the app or use the code for a manual setup

Enter the generated code from your authenticator app

Add your Tally password

Click Next

Make sure to save the generated recovery codes so you can retrieve your account if you get locked out.

To remove two-factor authentication from your Tally account, click the Disable button. You can also click to regenerate new backup codes.

Delete your account

Press the Delete account button to permanently delete your Tally account and all associated data. This will delete your account along with any forms, workspaces, and submissions.

We cannot restore accounts after deletion—any account data will be permanently removed from our systems.

Notifications

You can choose to disable receiving our monthly product update newsletter.