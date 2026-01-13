Version 1.0 - 09/09/2024

📋 2-minute summary

We take our obligation to protect your privacy seriously! That is why we provide you with this 2-minute summary, containing the necessary information on how we process your Personal Data.

What you should know: First of all : you always remain in control of your data.

To whom does this Privacy Notice apply? This notice applies to any individual whose Personal Data Tally may collect, use or otherwise process during their use of our tool.

What information do we collect about you?

Your (professional) identification details and additional account information

Your payment information

Information about how you make use of our tool

Why do we collect this information? We collect your information in order to provide you access to our tool in an optimal way, in accordance with our Terms and Conditions, through a personalized user profile.

Who has access to your data?

Only the relevant part of Tally‘s team has access to the information you provide us with.

Furthermore, we use some suppliers and service providers, such as but not limited to computer security, digital solutions and web hosting services. These parties are legally obliged to ensure your privacy at all times, and will only process data in accordance with our purposes.

Finally, we may commission a third party to process your data. However, they can only do this for aforementioned purposes and upon our instructions and signature of a data processing agreement.

What do you control?

At any moment, you can request to modify, erase or get a copy of your data. To do so, we kindly request you to follow the procedure as described in our full Privacy Notice under Article 5.7.

What do we do to protect your data?

We adopted appropriate safety measures on a technical and an organizational level.

Your data is stored on high-security servers within the European Union.

In order to improve our tool and ensure its safety, Tally may need to use the data you have provided us. However, at all times, Tally shall use this data in a GDPR-compliant manner, using state of the art software and solutions.

We have implemented internal procedures to ensure the confidentiality of our IT-infrastructure and to make sure it is managed responsibly.

If you want to know more: we invite you to read our entire Privacy Notice below, which explains everything in further detail.

Article 1: General

Tally BV, (hereinafter “we”, “us”, “our”, “Tally”), with registered office at August Van Lokerenstraat 71, 9050 Ghent, Belgium and registered with the Crossroads Bank for Enterprises under enterprise number 0776.979.007, assumes responsibility for the processing of your Personal Data as "Controller", including the use of the Tally Website (www.tally.so) (hereinafter “Website”). Our Privacy Notice can be subject to future amendment and modification. In this event we will notify you with an invite to take a look at these changes, which we will clearly indicate in the Privacy Notice.

In our Privacy Notice, "Personal Data" means any information relating to an identified or identifiable natural person. Tally may collect, use, share or otherwise process Personal Data of identified or identifiable natural persons (hereinafter “Data Subjects”) belonging to the following categories: Visitors and users of the Tally Website (www.tally.so) (hereinafter "Visitors") (representatives of) Business Partners working with Tally in the context of its business activities (hereinafter "Business Partners") (Representatives of) Suppliers of goods or services, including IT Suppliers, consultants, lawyers, accountants and other third parties working with Tally (hereinafter "Suppliers") Applicants applying for a position at Tally (hereinafter "Applicants") People whose data was used to enrich Tally’s datasets (hereinafter “Data Enhancers”) All Other Persons from whom Tally may process Personal Data (hereinafter "Other Persons"), with the exception of those using the Platform and services developed by Tally, for whom a dedicated privacy notice is made available.

The collection and processing of Personal Data is governed by strict conditions, enforced by the law. Tally acts in accordance with : the EU Regulation of 2016 concerning the protection of individuals with regards to the processing of personal data, regarding the free movement of such data and repealing Directive 95/46/EC; (hereinafter “GDPR”); and/or all (future) Belgian applicable laws regarding the implementation of the GDPR or regarding the processing of Personal Data.

Accessing or using our Website (www.tally.so) implies your full and unreserved understanding of this Privacy Notice. This means that you are fully aware of how Tally collects, uses and processes your Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of this Privacy Notice and for the purposes set out in this Privacy Notice.

This Privacy Policy applies only to the pages hosted on our Website and to the business activities conducted by Tally. It does not apply to the pages and websites of third parties to which Tally may refer or link and whose privacy policies may differ. Tally will therefore not be responsible for the data contained on or processed by these third-party websites.

Article 2: Categories of personal data processed

2.1 Personal Data obtained directly from the Data Subject

Tally may process the following categories of Personal Data for the purposes set out in Article 3.These categories of Personal Data will be obtained directly from you as a Data Subject.

Data Category Relevant Data Subjects Details Context Category 1 (Professional) identification data • Business partners • Suppliers • Applicants • Other persons • First name, surname, phone number, e-mail address, address and country; • Information about your employer or company, such as company name, business address, billing details and VAT number; • Where applicable: social media information, such as your (company) username/names on your social media; • Information about our/your communications, including content, IP address and technical details. • By contacting us, via phone, e-mail or any other communication channel; • By (considering) entering into a business relationship with us (e.g. when you enter into a contract with us as a business partner, supplier, etc.); • By giving out your business card; • Through social media (for example, when you follow us or contact us on LinkedIn). Category 2 Contractual data (to the extent that it constitutes Personal Data) • Business partners • Suppliers Data relating to agreements you have entered into with Tally (e.g. date and type of agreement, financial data and other Personal Data relating to the agreement ). • By entering into an agreement with us. Category 3 Your data as an applicant • Applicants • First name, surname, phone number, e-mail address, address, photo and country, as well as other identification you provide to us; • CV and cover letter. • By applying for a position or internship at Tally. Category 4 Your communication via our business relationship or Website • Visitors • Business partners • Suppliers Information about your communications with Tally, through our Website or as a result of our business relationship, including technical details and content. • By contacting us, by phone, e-mail or any other communication service; • By (considering) entering into a business relationship with us and communicating with us in that context. Category 5 Data from free form on our Website* • Visitors Information you share by filling in a free form on our Website. • By using a free form on the Website. Category 6 Data from the Report Abuse form on our Website • Visitors Information you share by filling in the Report Abuse form on our Website: • Name and e-mail; • URL of the abusive form; • Reason for report. • By completing a Report Abuse form on our Website. Category 7 Data from the Contact Support feature on our Website • Visitors Information you share by filling in a form within the Contact Support feature. Bug report: • Category of bug; • Form link; • Description bug; • Attachments; • Link to screen recording (optional) Feedback, Help and Feature request: description • By completing a form within the Contact Support feature on our Website. Category 8 Information about your visit and use of our Website • Visitors By visiting our Website, the accessed servers automatically record certain data, by setting cookies. • By setting cookies (see Article 8 - Cookies).

This information will not be stored by Tally but merely processed within the browser you are using.

Article 3: Legal basis and purpose of processing

We process your Personal Data only when we have a specific purpose and a lawful basis for doing so. Moreover, we only process what is relevant to pursue each specific purpose in question, and in particular:

3.1 General purposes

3.1.1 Personal Data obtained directly from the Data Subject

Data Category Lawful basis Purpose Category 1 (Professional) identification data Necessary for the performance of the contract we have entered into or are considering entering into with you or Your consent or Our legitimate interests (depending on the specific circumstances) Personal Data is processed by Tally to provide our services, conduct our business activities, manage the contractual relationship we may have with you, answer your queries, provide information, advise you on our services, etc. Depending on the specific circumstances, some of these processing activities will be necessary for the performance of a contract we have entered into or will enter into with you. Others will be necessary to pursue our legitimate interests. Finally, if required by law, we will seek your prior consent before processing certain of your Personal Data. Category 2 Contractual data (to the extent that it constitutes Personal Data) Necessary for the performance of the contract we have entered into or are considering entering into with you Contractual data will be processed by Tally to manage the commercial and contractual relationship we have with you (e.g. for payment and billing purposes). Category 3 Your data as an applicant Necessary for the performance of the contract we have entered into or are considering entering into with you or Our legitimate interests or Your consent Applicant data is processed by Tally to evaluate your application and pursue a recruitment policy. Depending on the specific circumstances, some of these processing activities will be necessary for the performance of the contract we are considering entering into with you. Others will be necessary to pursue our legitimate interests related to the improvement of our recruitment policy and process. Finally, if required by law, we will seek your prior consent before processing certain of your Personal Data. Category 4 Your communication via our business relationship or Website Necessary for the performance of the contract we have entered into or are considering entering into with you or Your consent Your communication may be processed by Tally if necessary in connection with the performance of the agreement we have entered into or are considering entering into with you. Tally may also process your communication based on the consent you have given by actively contacting us through our Website. Category 5 Data from free form on our Website Our legitimate interests Your data you insert into the free form will be processed in order to make the free form feature possible and improve the feature. Category 6 Data from the Report Abuse form on our Website Necessary for the performance of the contract we have entered into or are considering entering into with you Your data with regard to the Report Abuse will be processed in order to make the reporting of the abuse possible. Category 7 Data from the Contact Support feature on our Website Necessary for the performance of the contract we have entered into or are considering entering into with you Your data with regard to the Contact Support feature will be processed to in order to make the support possible. Category 8 Information about your visit and use of our Website Our legitimate interests Information about your visit and use of our Website is processed by Tally in order to: • facilitate the availability and use of the Website. For more information, please refer to Article 8 – Cookies.

3.2 Direct marketing

If Tally has obtained your Personal Data directly from you in the context of providing you our products or services, Tally may use your Personal Data to send you, via e-mail, promotional material regarding similar services we may offer. This is based on Tally’s legitimate interest. Other promotional material, concerning non-similar services we may offer, will only be sent to you if you have given us your prior consent to do so.

Tally may also transfer some of your Personal Data to its Data Processors, for direct marketing purposes relating to Tally’s services.

We will at all times off a you a GDPR-compliant way to opt out of receiving such emails at any time, free of charge and without motivation, for example by clicking the unsubscribe button at the end of a promotional email or by sending an email to [email protected]

3.3 Transfer to third parties

Tally treats Personal Data as confidential information and will not disclose or communicate it to third parties under any condition or for any purpose other than those stated in this Privacy Notice, or under the conditions under which the law requires us to do so.

Tally may disclose your Personal Data to third parties to the extent that this is necessary to be able to carry out our business activities, including but not limited to suppliers and service providers that offer services related to IT-support, hosting, computer security or other specific services. In any case, these third parties will not disclose your Personal Data to other third parties, except in the following situations:

the communication of your Personal Data by such third parties to their suppliers or subcontractors is necessary to be able to carry out our business activities;

such third parties are obliged by applicable law or regulations to communicate certain information or documents to the competent authorities.

In case of non-payment or intentional misuse, Tally may disclose your Personal Data to authorized persons or agencies determined by law.

Tally will not sell, rent, distribute or otherwise make your Personal Data commercially available to third parties, except as provided in this Privacy Notice, or when you have given your explicit prior consent.

In the event of total or partial reorganization of Tally, transfer of Tally's activities or in the event of Tally being declared bankrupt, your Personal Data may be transferred to new entities or third parties. Tally will inform you in advance of the fact that Tally transfers your Personal Data to such third parties.

3.4 Legal requirements

In extraordinary circumstances it may occur that Tally is obliged to transfer your Personal Data following a court order, or in order to comply with imperative laws and/or regulations. Tally will, if reasonably possible, try to inform you beforehand of such obligation to transfer your Personal Data, unless revealing this information is subject to legal constraints.

Article 4: Duration of the processing

Tally will retain your Personal Data for the duration necessary to fulfill the purposes listed in Article 3 of this Privacy Notice, including for as long as it is essential to the contractual relationship between you and Tally (insofar applicable).

Tally may also retain your Personal Data to comply with applicable legal requirements, including requirements to retain your Personal Data further after termination of the contractual relationship between you and Tally. These include applicable limitation periods for billing, payment, accounting, tax and regulatory compliance purposes. The retention periods set out below may therefore be deviated from if such legal obligation applies.

4.1 Personal Data obtained directly from the Data Subject

Retention periods:

Data Retention period Category 1 (Professional) identification data We keep your (professional) identification data contained in Category 1 for as long as necessary to communicate with you, i.e. never longer than two (2) years after the first request or contact. In case of a contractual relationship, we will not retain your identification data for longer than necessary for the purposes set out in this Privacy Notice, which may be up to seven (7) years after the end of the contractual relationship. Category 2 Contractual data (to the extent that it constitutes Personal Data) We keep your contractual data for as long as necessary for the purposes set out in this Privacy Notice, i.e. for seven (7) years after the end of the contractual relationship. Category 3 Your data as a job applicant We do not retain your data as an Applicant for longer than two (2) years after the last qualitative contact with you as an Applicant. Category 4 Your communication via our business relationship or Website We keep your communications through our business relationship for as long as necessary to communicate with you, i.e. never longer than two (2) years after the first request or contact. In case of a contractual relationship, we do not retain your communications through our services for longer than seven (7) years after the end of the contractual relationship. Category 5 Data from free form on our Website We do not keep this data, only the browser you are using will store this data. The retention period depends on the browser you are using. Category 6 Data from the Report Abuse form on our Website We keep your data no longer than necessary to deal with the abuse you reported, i.e. never longer than two (2) years after the abuse reporting. Category 7 Data from the Contact Support feature on our Website We keep your data no longer than necessary to deal with the support you requested, i.e. never longer than two (2) years after the support request. Category 8 Information about your visit and use of our Website With regard to cookies, please refer to our Cookie Notice .

Article 5: Your rights

5.1 Right of access and right to obtain a copy

You have the right to request access to your Personal Data at any time and to be informed about the purpose of processing by Tally.

5.2 Right to rectification, erasure or restriction

You always have the right to ask us to rectify your Personal Data if you think it is incorrect.

You can also request to restrict the processing of your Personal Data if you believe your data is inaccurate and you have subsequently informed us accordingly.

In addition, you have the right to ask us to delete your Personal Data to the extent we have not been able to anonymize it.

Furthermore, you acknowledge that a refusal to share data or a request to erase your data may make the delivery of several Tally services impossible.

5.3 Right of objection

You have the right to object to the processing of your Personal Data if you have legitimate reasons and communicate them to us.

You also have the right to object to the use of your Personal Data for direct marketing. In this case, you do not need to provide a specific reason for your objection.

5.4 Right to data portability

You have the right to request to obtain your Personal Data processed by Tally in a structured, commonly used format and/or to transfer such data to another controller.

5.5 Right to withdraw consent

Where the processing of your Personal Data by Tally is based on your prior consent, you have the right to withdraw this consent at any time.

5.6 Automated decisions and profiling

You have the right to request that we do not subject you to a decision based solely on automated processing, including profiling, that produces legal effects concerning you or similarly significantly affects you.

5.7 Exercising your rights

You can exercise your rights by contacting us with a copy of the essential parts of your proof of identity, such as name and date of birth, attached:

Or via ordinary mail to,

Tally BV

August Van Lokerenstraat 71

9050 Ghent Belgium

5.8. Right to file a complaint

You have the right to lodge a complaint with the data protection supervisory authority:

Data protection authority

Drukpersstraat 35

1000 Brussel, Belgium

Tel: +32 (0)2 274 48 00, Fax: +32 (0)2 274 48 35,

This is without prejudice to proceedings before the civil courts. If you are from an EU member state other than Belgium, you can also complain to your national data protection authority (a list of the data protection authority for each EU member state can be found here: https://ec.europa.eu/justice/article-29/structure/data-protection-authorities/index_en.htm ).

If you have suffered damages as a result of the processing of your Personal Data, you may file a claim for compensation.

Article 6: Safety and confidentiality

Tally has taken security measures that are appropriate on a technical, organizational and physical level to prevent the destruction, loss, falsification, modification, unauthorized access or notification of Personal Data accidentally to a third party, as well as the unauthorized processing of such data.

If these events should nevertheless occur and affect your Personal Data, Tally will, where appropriate and permitted by law, notify you of the breach without undue delay, including a brief description of the potential consequences and a recommendation for measures to mitigate the potential negative impact of the breach.

Tally is in no way liable for any direct or indirect damage caused by an unlawful or improper use of the Personal Data by a third party.

At the same time, you also share responsibility for maintaining your privacy, for example by not allowing third parties to see your confidential communication(s).

Article 7: Applicable law and jurisdiction

This Privacy Notice is administered, interpreted and implemented in accordance with Belgian law which is exclusively applicable to any potential dispute.

The courts and tribunals of Ghent shall have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any dispute arising out of or in connection with the interpretation or implementation of this Privacy Notice.

Article 8: Cookies

A "cookie" is a small file sent by Tally's server and placed on your computer's hard drive. The information stored on these cookies can only be read by Tally and only for the duration of the visit to the Website.

The cookies we use are safe and help us to provide you with a better user experience when you visit our Website to optimize our Website.

Our Website only uses essential cookies. These cookies are necessary for a website to function and cannot be disabled. They are usually set only in response to actions you have taken, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling out forms. They are necessary for good communication and facilitate navigation (e.g. returning to a previous page, etc.). These cookies will never influence your behavior