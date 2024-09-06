Building with Framer? Unfortunately, Framer’s default embeds don’t support all Tally features.
But we have a workaround — simply follow the guide below to embed Tally forms in your Framer project.
You can embed Tally forms into Framer for free.
How it works
You can embed a Tally form in your Framer project in two ways. The first involves simply pasting the form embed code into the Framer embed component. However, not all Tally features will work using this method, such as auto-forwarding parent page URL parameters, collecting the origin page, or scrolling to the top of the form.
Instead, you can use a custom Tally component we’ve created. After adding it to your Framer Library, you can reuse it in other Framer projects.
How to embed a Tally form into Framer
- Create and publish your Tally form
- Log into your Framer account
- Click the
Copy project to my accountbutton
- You’ll be automatically redirected to the TallyForms component in Framer (If you aren’t, you’ll find the component in your
Projectstab)
- Open the
TallyForms Componentproject
- Click on
Assetsin the top left corner, which will show the TallyForms component
- Hover over the TallyForms component, click on the
…icon and select
Add to Library
- Click
Addwhen prompted
- Now, return to your Framer project
- Click on
Actionsin your navbar and select
Browse Library(or use the
cmd/ctrl+
/shortcut to open it)
- In the Library, you’ll see TallyForms — click to add it to your project
- You’ll see a test embed form appear in your project
- Click on the embedded form and scroll down the right side panel to
TallyFormsoptions
- Enter your published Tally form share link in the
Forminput field — this also works for custom domain form links
- That's it! Your Tally form will appear on your page. Click the
Previewbutton to view it in action. You can further customize your embed using the options in your sidebar.