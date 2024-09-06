Help center
Framer

 
Building with Framer? Unfortunately, Framer’s default embeds don’t support all Tally features.
But we have a workaround — simply follow the guide below to embed Tally forms in your Framer project.
 
You can embed Tally forms into Framer for free.
notion image
 
How it worksHow to embed a Tally form into Framer
 

How it works

You can embed a Tally form in your Framer project in two ways. The first involves simply pasting the form embed code into the Framer embed component. However, not all Tally features will work using this method, such as auto-forwarding parent page URL parameters, collecting the origin page, or scrolling to the top of the form.
Instead, you can use a custom Tally component we’ve created. After adding it to your Framer Library, you can reuse it in other Framer projects.
 
notion image

How to embed a Tally form into Framer

  • Create and publish your Tally form
  • Log into your Framer account
page icon
Visit this page, where you’ll find the custom TallyForms component
 
notion image
 
  • Click the Copy project to my account button
  • You’ll be automatically redirected to the TallyForms component in Framer (If you aren’t, you’ll find the component in your Projects tab)
 
notion image
 
  • Open the TallyForms Component project
  • Click on Assets in the top left corner, which will show the TallyForms component
 
notion image
 
  • Hover over the TallyForms component, click on the icon and select Add to Library
 
notion image
 
  • Click Add when prompted
 
notion image
 
  • Now, return to your Framer project
  • Click on Actions in your navbar and select Browse Library (or use the cmd/ctrl + / shortcut to open it)
 
notion image
 
  • In the Library, you’ll see TallyForms — click to add it to your project
 
notion image
 
  • You’ll see a test embed form appear in your project
 
notion image
 
  • Click on the embedded form and scroll down the right side panel to TallyForms options
 
notion image
 
  • Enter your published Tally form share link in the Form input field — this also works for custom domain form links
 
notion image
 
  • That's it! Your Tally form will appear on your page. Click the Preview button to view it in action. You can further customize your embed using the options in your sidebar.
 
notion image
 
page icon
Want to add your Tally form as a popup in your Framer project? Follow this guide to set it up.