Building with Framer? Unfortunately, Framer’s default embeds don’t support all Tally features. But we have a workaround — simply follow the guide below to embed Tally forms in your Framer project. You can embed Tally forms into Framer for free.

How it works

You can embed a Tally form in your Framer project in two ways. The first involves simply pasting the form embed code into the Framer embed component. However, not all Tally features will work using this method, such as auto-forwarding parent page URL parameters, collecting the origin page, or scrolling to the top of the form.

Instead, you can use a custom Tally component we’ve created. After adding it to your Framer Library, you can reuse it in other Framer projects.

How to embed a Tally form into Framer

Create and publish your Tally form

Log into your Framer account

Visit this page , where you’ll find the custom TallyForms component

Click the Copy project to my account button

You’ll be automatically redirected to the TallyForms component in Framer (If you aren’t, you’ll find the component in your Projects tab)

Open the TallyForms Component project

Click on Assets in the top left corner, which will show the TallyForms component

Hover over the TallyForms component, click on the … icon and select Add to Library

Click Add when prompted

Now, return to your Framer project

Click on Actions in your navbar and select Browse Library (or use the cmd/ctrl + / shortcut to open it)

In the Library, you’ll see TallyForms — click to add it to your project

You’ll see a test embed form appear in your project

Click on the embedded form and scroll down the right side panel to TallyForms options

Enter your published Tally form share link in the Form input field — this also works for custom domain form links

That's it! Your Tally form will appear on your page. Click the Preview button to view it in action. You can further customize your embed using the options in your sidebar.