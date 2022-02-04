Privacy Policy

Last updated: 13/09/2022

1. Introduction

Tally, registered at Muidepoort 19A, 9000 Ghent (Belgium) takes your privacy seriously and considers it important for your personal data (hereafter “your data”) to be treated with the necessary care and confidentiality at all times

. This Privacy Statement explains how our organization uses the personal data we collect from you when you and why. If you have any questions after reading this Privacy Statement, feel free to contact us at [email protected]

To avoid any misunderstandings, we would like to clarify that this Privacy Statement is applicable on processing of personal data from:

Creators: the person who creates and distributes Tally forms

Website visitors: persons who visit our marketing landing page

Tally is a provider of this service, and not the owner of the collected data. The creator (the person who sends out a form) is responsible for the data he/she collects and thus data controller of respondent data.

2. What data do we collect

Information we collect from Creators (you hold a Tally account and you are using our service) or Website visitors (you are visiting our website).

Electronical identification data: including IP address, device & browser data, location data;

Information about your use of our website: including how you end up on our website and the pages you visited.

Registration information When you register for an account, we collect your first and last name, username, password and email address.

Billing information If you pay for a Tally service, we will ask for your billing details, name, address and financial information depending on your payment method (stored by our payment service provider Stripe)

Form data We store your form data (questions and responses) for you and provide tools for you to use with respect to this data.

3. How we use your data

Tally does not sell personal data to third parties or use it for marketing purposes or for serving advertisements. We have no interest in collecting non-anonymized data from anyone who isn’t a registered user of Tally.

We only collect your data with your consent or in order to:

Deliver our service to you

To improve your user experience

To email you with essential product updates

To troubleshoot product functionality and fix bugs

To respond to legal requests or prevent fraud

4. Data we share

We only share your information with our service providers who help us operate our business, in which case those third parties are required to comply with the GDPR framework.

You can find a list of sub processors on our GDPR page

5. Data retention

If you are a Tally creator we do not delete the data in your account. You are responsible for the time period for which you store the data. You can delete data in your Tally account. If you are a respondent, you will need to ask the creator how long your responses will be stored in Tally.

We honor all deletions, and all form data which has been deleted by the form creator is permanently deleted from our back-ups within 90 days.

6. Your data protection rights

As our Privacy Policy states, if you’ve submitted your personal data through a Tally form, the creator of that form is responsible for this data. Tally only processes this data on the creator’s behalf. Tally creators can exercise their rights directly with us, but respondents should contact the person or organization which created the form. If this isn't possible, please contact us. We'll help in any way we can.

Rights of the creator: Right More info How to exercise your right Right of access Creators have the right to learn if data is being processed by the owner, obtain disclosure regarding certain aspects of the processing and obtain a copy of the data undergoing processing. Contact us if you want to exercise your right to access the data we store about you, and we’ll be happy to help. Right to rectification Creators have the right to verify the accuracy of their data and ask for it to be updated or corrected. You can manage your account and billing details from your Account settings. Restrict the processing of their data Creators have the right, under certain circumstances, to restrict the processing of their data. In this case, the owner will not process their data for any purpose other than storing it. If you exercise this right, we will store your personal information and will not carry out any active processing unless your issue is resolved. Right to erasure Creators have the right, under certain circumstances, to obtain the erasure of their data from the owner. If you want to cancel your account, you can do that, along with all the forms and responses on it from your My Account page. data can not be recovered, once deleted. If you want us to erase your data, please contact us. The right to data portability Creators have the right to receive their data in a structured, commonly used and machine readable format and, if technically feasible, to have it transmitted to another service without any hindrance. You can export form data from your Tally dashboard in CSV or PDF format. The right to object Creators have the right to bring a claim before their competent data protection authority. Please contact us if you want to exercise your right to object to the data we store about you, and we’ll be happy to help you.

7. Marketing

If form creators register to Tally, we may send them emails about company news, updates, related product or service information, etc. Form creators always have the right to opt out of these email communications.

8. Cookies

cookie policy. Cookies are a small text files that are placed on your computer or mobile device by websites you visit. They are widely used in order to make a website work, or work more efficiently, as well as to provide information to the owners of the site. Tally uses cookies to improve your experience on our website and with our product. For more information, visit our

9. Data Transfers

Tally is based in the EU and all form and user data is stored in Belgium, EU. Your data can be processed in countries outside of the EU by third parties that help us operate Tally.

10. Users Acceptance Of These Terms

By using Tally, form creators signify their acceptance of this policy. If form creators do not agree to this policy, they should not use Tally. Users continued use of Tally following the posting of changes to this policy will be deemed their acceptance of those changes.

11. Changes to our Privacy Policy

We can make changes to this Privacy Policy from time to time. In circumstances where a change will materially change the way in which we collect or use your personal information or data, we will send a notice of this change to all of our account holders.

We keep our privacy policy under regular review and will place any updates on this web page. This privacy policy was last updated on 13 September 2022.

11. Contact

Please use the following contact information for privacy inquiries:

Tally

August van Lokerenstraat 71

9050 Gent

Belgium