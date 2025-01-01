No-Code Form Builder: Create Forms Without Coding
Create online forms in minutes. No coding or technical setup required.
A form builder like no other
Tally makes it simple for anyone to build free online forms. No need to code — just type your questions like you would in a doc.
Unlimited forms and submissions for free
Paywalls getting in the way? Not anymore. Tally gives you unlimited forms and submissions, completely free, as long as you stay within our fair usage guidelines.
Just start typing
Tally is a new type of online form builder that works like a text document. Just start typing on the page and insert blocks same as Notion.
Privacy-friendly form builder
Your data privacy and security are our top priorities. We are GDPR compliant and treat your data with care and confidentiality.
Tally is hosted in Europe, we don’t use cookie-tracking, and all form data is securely stored, and encrypted both in transit and at rest. Learn more about Tally & GDPR.
Simple but powerful
Advanced features packed in a simple form builder. It couldn’t be easier to create forms that convert.
Build any form in seconds
Easily create online forms using our wide range of free input blocks. Collect contact info, files, signatures, payments, and much more. Build everything from surveys to quizzes to lead generation forms.
Craft intelligent forms
Our smart features make it easy to turn your forms into a tailored experience for every respondent.
Conditional logic
Build dynamic forms that adapt based on prior inputs or external data. Show and hide blocks, insert branching, or calculate values to create a personalized form experience.
Calculator
Use variables to create dynamic content and calculate values, scores, prices and more.
Hidden fields
Pass data to your form with URL parameters. Include UTM parameters or personal data for a customized experience.
tally.so/r/3qDpEY?name=Lucy
Make forms uniquely yours
Easily customize the design and layout to fit any form to your brand.
Customize your form
Use our pre-made themes or create your own design by customizing colors, fonts, buttons, and more.
Share with your audience
Tailor how you share and display forms to connect with your audience across platforms.
Embed
Seamlessly embed your forms into your website, landing page, or Notion. Whether you use WordPress, Webflow, Framer, or any other website builder, integrating Tally forms into your web pages is simple.
Connect your favorite tools
Save time using popular integrations to sync your form submissions.
Designed for you
Start from scratch or explore templates created by our community.
Creators
· Sell products online
· Grow your newsletter
· Receive contact form messages
Product
· Gather audience feedback
· Receive feature requests
· Conduct user research
Marketing
· Generate leads
· Register users
· Measure customer satisfaction
HR
· Evaluate employee engagement
· Receive job applications
· Create exit surveys
Office
· Organize team events
· Receive help desk tickets
· Collect internal suggestions
Personal
· Create an online quiz
· Send an RSVP form
· Organize a volunteer signup
Build stunning forms for free
It’s as simple as one-two-three, and guess what? You don’t even need an account to try it out!