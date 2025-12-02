Use casesHow to create a free quiz with TallyHow to create a free personality quizHow to create a lead generation flowHow to create a GDPR compliant formHow to create a comparison tool for your SaaS Tips & tricksHow to embed a form in an emailHow to create an other fieldHow do I delete responses?How to mention hidden fields in your formHow to add placeholder text to form fieldsHow to repeat questions and get multiple answersHow to submit another response CustomizationHow to create a color picker input fieldHow to add a progress bar to your Tally form AutomationHow to share PDFs and analyze reader insights using Tally and FeatPaperHow to create and email PDF files from Tally form responses with MakeHow to send Tally form responses to your Folk CRM with ZapierHow to send Tally form responses to Teamleader with ZapierHow to generate PDFs and signable documents from Tally with PortantHow to create multilingual forms using Weglot