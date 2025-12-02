How to send Tally form responses to Teamleader with Zapier

Send Tally form responses to your Teamleader using Zapier. The integration allows you to automatically create -new contacts, companies and deals in your CRM.
Entrepreneurs and their teams use Teamleader’s work management software every day to sell, bill and organise work in one place. From IT agencies and digital marketers all the way to plumbers and construction companies.
Our Zapier integration is available for free.
Step 1: create a Tally form
If you haven’t already, start off by creating a Tally form. In this example we’ll ask for name, email, company and website.
Make sure you have a submitted a form response in your Tally form that has all the information you might want to send to Teamleader.
Step 2: connect Tally to Teamleader
Create a zap
- Log into your Zapier account (or create a new one) and create a new zap.
- Select
Tallyfrom the trigger app list and choose
New Responseas a trigger event.
- Select the Tally account you'd like to connect with. If you've never connected to this account before, you'll need to enter your credentials.
- Choose the Tally form you want to connect to Teamleader.
- Then continue to test the trigger. Make sure you have a submitted a form response in your Tally form that has all the information you might want to send to Teamleader. You'll use that response to test the step.
Connect an action
- Click
+to add an action. An action is an event a Zap performs after it starts.
- Select
Teamleader Focusas your action app and select an event from the dropdown.
- Connect your Teamleader account to Zapier.
- Map the data obtained through Tally directly to your fields in Teamleader
- Test your action and publish your Zap when you’re ready. Your contacts will now automatically be created in Teamleader.