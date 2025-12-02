Help center
How to mention hidden fields in your form

Hidden fields can be used to include existing in your form. If you have added hidden fields to your form you will be able to mention hidden fields in the same way like you would mention input fields.
 

How it works

  • Type /hidden to insert a hidden field, and define your parameters (in this example 'Name'). 
  • Type @ and a dropdown will appear. Select your hidden field and the value will be inserted in your form.
notion image
  • Publish your form and add the parameters '?Name=value' to your URL before you share the form.
 
ℹ️
All parts of the URL after the domain name are case sensitive. In this example we have added the name 'Marie' as value:
URL example: https://tally.so/r/nPd1xn?Name=Marie
 
  • Share the form URL and you will see the name mentioned in the form.
notion image
 