Help center
Search
Help Center
Get started
Features
Integrations
Guides
Plans & pricing
Resources
FAQ
Contact support
What's new
Roadmap
Feature requests

How to submit another response

 
On some occasions, you may want to offer your survey respondents the chance to submit your form multiple times. You can either refresh the form (by reloading the browser window), or add a button to submit another response. This tutorial will show you how to do just that!
notion image
 
 

Our toolkit

A Tally Pro account
A Tally Pro account
A custom subdomain
A custom subdomain
Custom CSS
Custom CSS
Code injection
Code injection
 

1. Create a Thank You page

Create a custom Thank You page in your form, and add a call-to-action in text (’Reload’ for example). We will turn this text into a clickable button later on.
notion image
 

2. Style the link as a button

Open the Design options in the form editor and insert the snippet below into the CSS box.
notion image
Adjust the HEX colors to match your branding. The button will only be visible after completing the last step of this tutorial.
 
.tally-page-thank-you a {
    display: inline-flex;
    align-items: center;
    justify-content: center;
    background-color: #000;
    color: #fff !important;
    height: 32px;
    padding: 0 12px;
    border: 0;
    border-radius: 5px;
    border-bottom: 0px !important;
    cursor: pointer;
    font-size: 14px;
}
 

3. Create a custom (sub)domain

Create a custom (sub)domain and connect your form to your domain. You will need this to be able to access the code injection box in the next step.
 

4. Inject this code snippet

By default, links in a Tally form open in a new tab. To avoid this, open the page settings of your custom domain.
notion image
And add this code snippet to the page settings of your custom domain. 
<script>
window.addEventListener('Tally.FormPageView', function () {
  document.querySelectorAll('a').forEach((link) => {
    link.setAttribute('target', _self');
  });
});
</script>
 

5. Create the call-to-action

Copy the link of your custom domain and open your form in the form editor.
notion image
Add the custom domain link to the call-to-action text on your Thank You page.
notion image
Hit Publish, and you’re done!
 