How to submit another response

On some occasions, you may want to offer your survey respondents the chance to submit your form multiple times. You can either refresh the form (by reloading the browser window), or add a button to submit another response. This tutorial will show you how to do just that!

Our toolkit

1. Create a Thank You page

Create a custom Thank You page in your form, and add a call-to-action in text (’Reload’ for example). We will turn this text into a clickable button later on.

2. Style the link as a button

Open the Design options in the form editor and insert the snippet below into the CSS box .

Adjust the HEX colors to match your branding. The button will only be visible after completing the last step of this tutorial.

.tally-page-thank-you a { display: inline-flex; align-items: center; justify-content: center; background-color: #000; color: #fff !important; height: 32px; padding: 0 12px; border: 0; border-radius: 5px; border-bottom: 0px !important; cursor: pointer; font-size: 14px; }

3. Create a custom (sub)domain

Create a custom (sub)domain and connect your form to your domain. You will need this to be able to access the code injection box in the next step.

4. Inject this code snippet

By default, links in a Tally form open in a new tab. To avoid this, open the page settings of your custom domain.

And add this code snippet to the page settings of your custom domain.

<script> window.addEventListener('Tally.FormPageView', function () { document.querySelectorAll('a').forEach((link) => { link.setAttribute('target', _self'); }); }); </script>

5. Create the call-to-action

Copy the link of your custom domain and open your form in the form editor.

Add the custom domain link to the call-to-action text on your Thank You page.