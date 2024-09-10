FeatPaper is a powerful document-sharing tool that allows you to enrich, track, and analyze PDFs. By integrating FeatPaper with Tally, you can share a wider range of content and gain deeper insights from your respondents.

How it works

FeatPaper lets Tally form respondents open an interactive PDF immediately after submission. Here's what you can do with this integration:

Share interactive PDFs: Engage respondents with dynamic content, whether marketing decks, trend reports, white papers, or portfolios.

Track document engagement: Monitor viewer behavior in the FeatPaper dashboard, including pages viewed, links clicked, and time spent on each section.

Receive real-time notifications: Stay informed the moment your document is viewed.

redirect on completion feature to connect form submissions with document sharing and analytics. Set up this integration using Tally'sfeature to connect form submissions with document sharing and analytics.

1. Create a Tally form

First, create your Tally form . You can link one of the Tally input fields to the FeatPaper dashboard. The selected field will help you identify viewers for visitor tracking.

Start from scratch or use one of the integration templates:

2. Get a FeatPaper sharing link

Upload a PDF file to FeatPaper and click the Copy link button.

You can also create a FeatPaper link directly from Figma or PowerPoint using these plugins:

3. Integrate FeatPaper with a Tally form

Navigate t o the Settings tab of your published Tally form and enable the Redirect on completion toggle.

Paste the copied FeatPaper document link in the field.

Next, insert a Tally input field (to identify viewers) into the link using the following format:

featpaper link ?email= tally input field

For example: https://featpaper.com/viewer/abcDEF1234 ?email= @Email Address

To insert a Tally input field, type @ and select the desired field from the dropdown.

That’s it! You can now track visitors and view engagement stats in your FeatPaper dashboard.