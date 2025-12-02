How to create a color picker input field

Looking for a way to collect color inputs? With the help of code injection you can create and design your own custom color picker in your Tally forms.

⚡ This requires a custom domain and code injection.

How it works

Create a form and add a Short text input block with the following placeholder text “Hex code”. You can drag a column next to adjust the width of the color input fields.

ℹ️ The "Hex code" placeholder is the part that instructs the code to turn those fields into color pickers.

Connect your form to a custom domain and inject the following code in the code injection block.

<script> window.addEventListener('Tally.FormPageView', () => { document .querySelectorAll('input[placeholder="Hex code"]') .forEach((el) => (el.type = 'color')); }); </script> <style> input[type="color"] { box-shadow: none !important; padding: 0 !important; } </style>