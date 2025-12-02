How to create a comparison tool for your SaaS

Comparison pages are a great way to showcase your product, score on competitor's keywords and help your prospects compare your product to its alternatives. That's why we decided to create an interactive comparison tool , built with only Tally.

How to create your own

1. Create one form per competitor

Make sure you have a clear view of the features you want to use in your comparison tool and the pricing. Once you've gathered all information, think of a structure that will work best to compare your tool to others. For Tally, we chose 3 categories:

The numbers

Customization options

Features & integrations

ℹ️ Start by creating one competitor form and duplicate it to create other competitor forms.

2. Add logic and calculations

Create 2 calculated fields , one to calculate your price point and one for the competitor's price. These calculated fields are the base of all calculations throughout the form.

Insert conditional logic , and calculate the price point with every question you ask.

Use the Assign action if you're a SaaS working with different pricing plans. You don't want to add something to your price, but you want to assign a pricing plan, based on your respondent's answers.

When a respondent chooses a feature that is part of your $60 plan and later on in the form chooses a feature that is part of your $30 plan, you want to make sure that the $60 price point will be displayed in your results and won't be overwritten with the lower price point. That's why you should always add an extra condition, in this example:

When the calculated field 'Typeform price' is lower than or equal to 30, then assign (pricing plan) 30.

3. Create a result page

Add another page to your form and insert a calculated field to calculate the result of your comparison. Use conditional logic to calculate the lowest price point and answer piping to display the result.

Add as many details as you like as a summary. Hide blocks and show them based on your respondent's answers.

4. Create a landing page form

Create another form that will act as a landing page for your comparison tool, add a title and a dropdown question with the names of your competitors.

5. Create a dynamic redirect

Use a calculated field and add conditional logic to create a dynamic redirect based on your respondent’s answers.

@ and choose your calculated field from the dropdown. Publish your form and switch on Redirect on completion . Typeand choose your calculated field from the dropdown.