How to repeat questions and get multiple answers

Do you want to ask respondents to add or register multiple people, items or sets of information? In this tutorial we’ll show you how to allow respondents to add multiple answers.

There are 2 ways to approach this:

Show more input fields based on conditional logic

Repeat input fields based on a Yes/No question

Repeat fields with conditional logic

Insert the initial set of questions you would like to ask

Duplicate the questions as many times as the maximum number of answers you’d like your respondent to add.

Hide all the question sets besides the first one.

Apply conditional logic to only show a next set of questions when the previous one has been filled out.

Preview your form and try it out!

Repeat input fields based on Yes/No questions

Start by insert the initial set of questions and add a multiple-choice question asking ‘Would you like to register someone else?’

Create as many pages as the maximum number of answers you expect.