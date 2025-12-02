Help center
How to add a progress bar to your Tally form

 
This resource is made by Dinakar Sakthivel Dinakar is the founder of Hatrio.com, a complete outreach marketing automation platform to find customers for your business.
We now offer a built-in progress bar within Tally.
How it works

Lengthier forms require a progress bar as visual feedback for a better user experience. I created these progress bar images that you can add to your Tally forms using image blocks.
  1. Download this zip file with or clone this Figma file to customize the progress bar and change the color and font
notion image
  1. Export the images you need
  1. Type /image and insert an image block on every page of your form
  1. Add the progress bar images to your form pages
notion image