How to add a progress bar to your Tally form

We now offer a built-in progress bar within Tally.

How it works

Lengthier forms require a progress bar as visual feedback for a better user experience. I created these progress bar images that you can add to your Tally forms using image blocks.

Download this zip file with or clone this Figma file to customize the progress bar and change the color and font

Export the images you need

Type /image and insert an image block on every page of your form