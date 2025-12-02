How to add a progress bar to your Tally form

This resource is made by Dinakar Sakthivel Dinakar is the founder of Hatrio.com, a complete outreach marketing automation platform to find customers for your business.
We now offer a built-in progress bar within Tally.
How it works
Lengthier forms require a progress bar as visual feedback for a better user experience. I created these progress bar images that you can add to your Tally forms using image blocks.
- Download this zip file with or clone this Figma file to customize the progress bar and change the color and font
- Export the images you need
- Type
/imageand insert an image block on every page of your form
- Add the progress bar images to your form pages