How to send Tally form responses to your Folk CRM with Zapier

Folk is the next generation CRM: a collaborative workspace for all your team’s relationships. Through Zapier, you can send your Tally form responses directly to your folk CRM so you can easily stay on top and manage your respondent data.
There are many ways you can harness folk’s Tally integration:
- Lead generation: Whenever a respondent submits your form, automatically create a new lead profile on folk and set a reminder to follow up with them.
- Conduct user interviews: when you receive product feedback through a Tally form, add a note on folk and update the status to follow-up.
- Recruitment : When a candidate applies for a job position, automatically add them into a recruitment group on folk for the HR team to follow up.
- And many more!