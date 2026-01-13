Help center
How do I delete responses?

You can delete single responses by clicking the Delete response button that appears when hovering over a response in the responses tab.
 
You can delete multiple responses by clicking the checkbox button that appears when hovering in front of the “Submitted at” date for each individual response and then clicking the Delete responses button that appeared on top of that column.
 
You can delete all responses on a single page (up to 50) by clicking the checkbox button that appears when hovering in front of the “Submitted at” column header and then clicking the Delete responses button that appeared on top of that column.
 
It's not possible yet to delete all responses at once, but you can duplicate your form (from your dashboard) to start with a clean response history.
 
notion image
 