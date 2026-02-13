Running a business means taking orders, whether you're selling handmade or digital products, taking bookings for services, or collecting business equipment or uniform orders. A well-designed order form template streamlines your sales process and makes purchasing simple for customers.

An effective order form captures essential details like product selections, quantities, customer information, and payment — all in one organized place. It also reduces handling emails, phone calls, or scattered notes, because everything is laid out for customers to easily make their orders.

Use order form templates to reduce manual work, minimize errors, and create a professional buying experience that builds customer confidence.

Find 14 free order form templates below

What is an order form?

An order form is a structured document that captures purchase details from customers who want to buy your products or services. It collects information like item selections, quantities, pricing, shipping details, and payment information in an organized format that makes fulfilling orders straightforward.

Most order forms include product options with descriptions and pricing, customer contact details, delivery preferences, and secure payment processing. This creates a complete purchase record while giving customers a clear, professional buying experience.

Order forms work for any business model, from individual sellers and service providers to teams ordering merchandise or companies managing B2B sales.

Types of order forms

Order forms vary depending on what you're selling and who you're selling to. Choosing the right type helps you capture the information needed while creating an appropriate experience for your customer type. Here are the most common order form categories.

Product order forms

Used for selling physical or digital items with defined pricing. These forms handle inventory selection, quantities, variants like size or color, and shipping calculations for physical goods.

Service order forms

Designed for businesses offering consulting, design work, maintenance, or other service-based offerings. They often include service packages, appointment scheduling, and project requirement gathering. Some service order forms might include a deposit payment request.

Custom order forms

Built for made-to-order items like personalized products, custom artwork, or bespoke services where each purchase requires unique specifications and often custom pricing. These forms can include payment blocks if the customer can pick and choose their selection with pre-defined pricing options.

Bulk and wholesale order forms

Created for business customers or large quantity purchases. These forms typically include volume pricing tiers, minimum order quantities, and business account information. They work like product catalogs where customers select quantities, with payment methods often arranged after placing the order rather than at checkout.

Event and team order forms

Used for group purchases like team merchandise, event supplies, or coordinated orders where multiple people need the same items with personalization options. These forms often don't include payment since organizations collect orders and invoice once quantities are confirmed

Food and catering order forms

Designed for restaurants, catering services, or group meal coordination. They handle menu selections, dietary requirements, delivery timing, and group ordering logistics.

Pre-order forms

Used when selling products before they're available, managing demand for limited releases, or coordinating production based on confirmed orders.

Each order form type should match your business model and customer expectations, making it as simple as possible. When customers can easily see what they're getting and how much it costs, they're more likely to actually complete the purchase.

14 free order form templates to use in Tally

Whether you're selling products, services, or managing group purchases, order forms are your chance to make the sales process smooth and leave a good impression of your brand. These templates are ready to customize and use, so you can start taking orders and payments right away.

1. Merchandise Order Form Template

A merchandise order form helps you sell branded items like apparel, accessories, or promotional products directly to customers. This template works well for company swag stores, event merchandise, team gear, or any situation where you're selling physical products with multiple options and need to collect orders in one organized place.

The form includes product images and handles size selections, so customers can see what they're buying and pick the right fit before placing their order.

Key areas covered in merchandise order forms:

Product catalog with images and descriptions

Size and variant selection for each item

Quantity controls per product

Customer contact and shipping details

Payment processing integration

Order confirmation

Use this template when you're selling branded physical items that need size or style options. It's perfect for merch drops, team uniform orders, event apparel, or any product line where clear visuals and variant selection make ordering easier.

2. Digital Product Order Form Template

A digital product order form streamlines sales for online courses, templates, ebooks, and other downloadable items. Creators, consultants, and digital agencies use this template when they need immediate delivery after purchase without dealing with complex e-commerce platforms.

The form starts with a product showcase page where you can describe what's included, then moves to secure payment processing with Stripe integration. You can set up automated email notifications to send download links right after payment completes.

Key areas covered in digital product order forms:

Product description and benefits showcase

Clear list of what customers receive

Price display and purchase button

Instant payment processing with Stripe

Order confirmation page

Perfect for selling digital downloads, online courses, content bundles, software tools, or any product customers can access immediately after purchase. Customize the product description and pricing structure to match whatever you're selling.

3. Digital Product Checkout Template

A digital product checkout template handles quick sales when you're offering multiple digital products and want customers to select what they want in one simple form. This works well for creators selling preset packs, template bundles, or small digital products where customers might want to buy more than one item at once.

The form keeps things straightforward with checkbox selection for products and integrated payment processing. It's minimal by design so customers can quickly pick what they want and check out without extra steps.

Key areas covered in digital product checkout forms:

Checkbox selection for multiple products

Clear pricing displayed per item

Customer contact information

Integrated payment processing with Stripe

Order confirmation and delivery details

You can also embed this form on any website and no-code tools like Notion if you’re building a landing page and need a simple checkout option.

4. Product Sales Order Form Template

A product sales order form works for businesses selling physical or digital products when you want to showcase your catalog visually. Makers, small business owners, and online sellers use this template to present products with images and pricing, making it easy for customers to browse and select what they want in one place.

The form displays each product with an image, description, and price. Customers use checkboxes to select items, and the total calculates automatically including any shipping or additional fees before checkout. Everything processes through integrated Stripe payment.

Key areas covered in product sales order forms:

Visual product catalog with images and descriptions

Individual pricing displayed per item

Checkbox selection for multiple products

Automatic total calculation including shipping or fees

Customer contact and delivery information

Secure payment processing with Stripe

Works for both physical items like handmade goods and digital products like templates or courses that you want to display visually.

5. Food Order Form Template

A food order form helps restaurants, caterers, and meal services collect orders with menu selections, delivery details, and payment in one streamlined process. This template works well for meal prep services, food delivery, catering packages, or any food business taking online orders.

The form displays food options with images and pricing, letting customers select their choice before moving to delivery details and checkout.

Key areas covered in food order forms:

Visual menu display with images and pricing

Customer contact information

Delivery address

Payment processing with Stripe

Order confirmation details

This template works best for straightforward orders where customers pick one meal, bag, or catering package rather than building complex multi-item orders.

6. Team Lunch Order Form Template

A team lunch order form coordinates group meal orders for offices, events, or team gatherings. Office managers, event planners, and team leads use this template to collect individual meal preferences and dietary requirements without the back-and-forth of group chats or email threads.

The form displays meal options with images and descriptions so everyone can see exactly what they're ordering. It collects names, meal choices, allergy information, and any special requests. Since this is for internal team coordination, there's no payment processing included.

Key areas covered in team lunch order forms:

Visual menu display with images and descriptions

Allergy and dietary requirement fields

Optional notes for special requests

Name collection for order tracking

Perfect for office lunch orders, team events, or any group meal coordination where you need to collect multiple individual preferences in one place. Visual meal options make it easy for team members to choose quickly without confusion.

7. Sales Order Form Template

A sales order form handles B2B transactions where businesses sell products or services to other companies. This works well for B2B sales teams, wholesale operations, and equipment suppliers to collect company information, bulk product orders, and payment details.

The form starts with business details, then displays a product catalog where customers can select quantities for multiple items. The total calculates automatically, and customers can choose their payment method including immediate card payment through Stripe or arrange invoicing.

Key areas covered in B2B sales order forms:

Company and contact person information

Product catalog with quantity selection

Automatic total calculation

Delivery address and requested delivery date

Payment method selection

Integrated Stripe payment for immediate processing

The quantity selection for each product makes bulk ordering faster than processing items individually.

8. Services Booking Form Template

A services booking form helps service providers collect bookings and payments for consulting, coaching, design work, or other professional services. Freelancers, consultants, and agencies use this template to let clients see service options with pricing and book directly without back-and-forth scheduling emails.

The form displays service options with clear pricing, calculates the total based on what the client selects, and processes payment through Stripe immediately.

Key areas covered in services booking forms:

Service selection with checkbox options

Pricing displayed for each service

Automatic total calculation

Integrated Stripe payment processing

Booking confirmation

Perfect for consultants, coaches, or freelancers offering tiered service packages. Clients can see all options, pick what they need, and book in one simple flow.

9. Soccer Team T-Shirt Order Form Template

A soccer team t-shirt order form coordinates custom apparel orders for sports teams, managing individual sizes, player names, and number personalization. Youth sports coordinators, team managers, and coaches use this to collect jersey orders from families.

The form collects player information, customization preferences like jersey numbers and name spelling, and delivery options. Payment isn't included since teams typically collect orders first, then invoice once quantities are confirmed.

Key areas covered in team t-shirt order forms:

Player and parent/guardian information

Jersey number, size, and design selection

Name personalization and spelling

Quantity and delivery preferences

Parent signature for youth teams

Perfect for youth sports teams ordering custom jerseys with individual personalization. The structured format helps avoid sizing mistakes and ensures names are spelled correctly before production.

10. Field Day T-Shirt Order Form Template

A field day t-shirt order form helps schools and organizations coordinate custom apparel for special events, handling size distributions, color choices, and participant information. It’s useful for school administrators, PTA coordinators, and event organizers who need to collect orders from families for field days or group events.

The form collects participant and event details, then gathers t-shirt preferences including size and color. Payment happens through invoicing after order confirmation rather than immediate checkout.

Key areas covered in field day t-shirt order forms:

Participant information

Parent/guardian contact details

T-shirt size, color, and quantity selection

Delivery method options

Parent signature

Perfect for school events, field days, or group activities where you need to collect apparel orders from multiple families.

11. Uniform Order Form Template

A uniform order form makes it simple to collect orders for work uniforms, school uniforms, or team gear for groups. Instead of individually emailing, HR departments, school administrators, and team managers can use this to collect uniform orders from employees, students, or team members.

It gathers employee or student information along with uniform pieces needed and delivery options.

Key areas covered in uniform order forms:

Personal information

Size and style election for each item

Delivery method and timing preferences

Special requirements or notes

Signature confirmation

Essential for schools, workplaces, or organizations coordinating uniform purchases for groups. Payment happens through billing systems after order confirmation rather than upfront collection.

12. Cake Order Form Template

A cake order form helps bakeries and custom cake makers collect detailed specifications for custom orders, including design preferences, dietary requirements, and event details. Custom bakeries use this to gather all the information needed upfront without multiple back-and-forth emails.

The form works as a landing page to introduce your business before collecting order details. Customers share their occasion, flavors, dietary needs, design ideas, and can upload reference images for inspiration.

Key areas covered in cake order forms:

Customer contact information

Occasion, size, and flavor selections

Dietary restrictions and allergies

Design description with image uploads

Event date and delivery preferences

Custom thank you page with next steps

The image upload feature lets customers share inspiration photos so you understand exactly what they're looking for.

13. Digital Pre-Order Form Template

A digital pre-order form lets you validate product ideas and collect payment before you build anything. Creators and entrepreneurs can use this template to test demand for courses, templates, or digital tools without investing time in full production first.

The form works as a landing page showcasing what's included in the product with clear pricing and payment through Stripe.

Key areas covered in pre-order forms:

Product description and features

Clear pricing display

Customer name and email

Integrated Stripe payment processing

Use this when launching new digital products, testing product ideas, or selling limited releases where you want to validate demand before full production.

14. Pre-Order Form Template

A pre-order form helps businesses collect advance orders for products before they're available, managing demand for new launches or limited releases. Product creators and manufacturers use this to validate interest, secure early sales, and coordinate production based on confirmed orders.

The form works as a landing page highlighting product info and images. It collects customer and shipping information, processes full payment upfront through Stripe, and includes terms about delivery estimates.

Key areas covered in pre-order forms:

Product details and early-bird pricing

Customer contact and shipping address

Quantity selection with availability limits

Marketing opt-in for product updates

Payment processing with Stripe

You can use this as a standalone landing page if you don't have a full website yet but want to test demand for your product.

Why use Tally for order forms?

The platform you use for order forms matters because it affects how many people actually complete their purchase. Tally lets you build order forms that feel trustworthy and easy to complete, while keeping all your order information organized in one place.

Unlimited forms and submissions for free

Tally is completely free to use. Unlike other form builders, Tally offers unlimited forms and submissions for free, combined with tons of powerful features

Accept payments seamlessly

You can process payments directly through Stripe without customers leaving your form. This keeps the checkout smooth and helps more people complete their purchase. Tally is one of the only form builders that doesn’t add any extra fees on top of Stripe’s pricing.

Calculate totals automatically

Use Tally's calculated fields and conditional logic to display pricing, apply discounts, calculate shipping, and show order totals in real-time. Customers see exactly what they're paying before checkout, reducing surprises and abandoned orders.

Send automatic confirmation emails

Organize orders efficiently

All order data goes into one dashboard where you can track and manage sales and form submissions, so you’re not dealing with more scattered emails or manual data entry.

Customize without coding

Build professional order forms with product images, embeds , and your brand styling using Tally's form builder. You don’t need any technical or coding skills.

Connect your order forms to the tools you use

Send order data automatically to spreadsheets, CRMs, project management tools, or anywhere else you track sales and fulfilment. Tally connects with your existing workflow so you don't need to manually copy information between platforms.

Who should use order forms?

Order form templates help anyone who sells products or services turn interest into completed purchases through professional, organized processes. These templates are particularly valuable for:

Small businesses and retailers

Store owners, online sellers, and product creators who need professional order processing without complex e-commerce platforms or high transaction fees.

Service providers and freelancers

Consultants, designers, contractors, and professionals who sell services and need to collect project details, deposits, and client information in one organized process.

Team and event organizers

Coordinators managing group purchases like team merchandise, event supplies, or bulk orders where multiple people need similar items with individual customization.

Food service businesses

Restaurants, caterers, food trucks, and meal providers who take custom orders with menu selections, dietary requirements, and delivery coordination.

Creators and content professionals

Artists, educators, coaches, and content creators selling digital products, courses, artwork, or services directly to their audience.

B2B sales teams

Companies selling products or services to other businesses who need professional documentation, approval workflows, and integration with existing systems and apps.

Custom product makers

Artisans, manufacturers, and specialty producers who create made-to-order items requiring detailed specifications and personalized pricing.

If you sell anything and want to replace scattered communication with organized, professional order collection, these templates help you create better customer experiences while simplifying your admin.

How to create an order form?

Creating effective order forms balances making it easy for customers and what your business needs. You want to collect essential information while keeping the process simple enough that customers complete their purchases. Here's how to build yours with Tally:

1. Define your products and pricing

Start by organizing what you're selling: products, services, packages, or combinations. Clear pricing, descriptions, and any variants like size or customization options should be ready before building your form.

2. Choose your template or build from scratch

Select an order form template that matches your business type or start with a blank form. Templates give you structures for common scenarios like product sales, services, or group orders.

3. Add product selection and pricing

Create clear product or service options with descriptions, images, and pricing. Use calculated fields to show totals automatically as customers make selections, including taxes, shipping, or discounts.

4. Collect essential customer information

Include fields for contact details, shipping addresses, and any specifics needed for fulfillment. Keep required fields minimal and only ask for information you actually need to complete the order.

5. Set up payment processing

Integrate Stripe for secure payment collection directly in your form. This creates simple checkout without redirecting customers to external payment pages where they might abandon their orders.

6. Use logic to simplify choices

Show relevant options based on customer selections with conditional logic . If someone chooses digital products, hide shipping fields. If they select custom services, show project detail questions.

7. Design for trust and clarity

Use professional styling, clear product images, and transparent pricing. Include any return policies and business contact information to build customer trust.

8. Test the complete flow

Run a few test orders to ensure pricing calculations and payment processing work correctly. Make sure you’ve set up customer email confirmations and tested those, too.

9. Optimize based on performance

Track completion rates and identify where customers drop off. Then, simplify any complex sections or clarify confusing options that might cause customers leaving the form. The goal is to make the sale as simple as possible.

Less is more for order forms. Your customers should have all of the necessary information before making their purchase, and the checkout process should be smooth so they don’t abandon your form.

Frequently asked questions

What should be included in an order form?

Essential order form elements include product or service selection, quantities, customer contact information, shipping details (for physical products), payment processing, and order confirmation. Add custom fields based on your business needs like project requirements, delivery timing, or personalization options.

How do I make my order form secure for payments?

Use integrated payment processors like Stripe that handle sensitive financial information securely. Avoid collecting credit card details directly — let payment processors handle that securely.

Can I create order forms without coding knowledge?

Yes, Tally's form editor lets you build professional order forms without any programming skills. Drag and drop elements, set up calculations , and integrate payments using simple point-and-click that anyone can learn quickly.

How do I handle inventory management with order forms?

While order forms collect purchase requests, you'll need to track inventory separately and update product availability. Use conditional logic to hide sold-out items or set purchase limits. For real-time inventory, consider connecting your form to inventory management systems.

What payment methods should I accept in order forms?

Credit and debit cards through Stripe are most common and trusted by customers. Consider adding PayPal, Apple Pay, or Google Pay for customer convenience. Match payment options to your customer preferences and business requirements.

How can I reduce shopping cart abandonment in order forms?

Keep forms short, show pricing upfront, and make sure your form works well on mobile. Use progress indicators for multi-step forms and save partial progress when possible.

Should order forms be single-page or multi-step?

This depends on complexity. Simple product orders work well on single pages. Complex custom orders or B2B sales benefit from multi-step forms that break information collection into logical sections without overwhelming customers.

How do I handle custom pricing in order forms?

Use Tally's calculated fields and conditional logic for pricing based on customer selections, quantities, or custom specifications. For complex pricing that requires human review, collect requirements first then follow up with quotes and invoices.

Can I integrate order forms with my existing business systems?

What's the difference between order forms and e-commerce platforms?

Order forms excel at custom orders, services, B2B sales, and situations requiring detailed information collection. E-commerce platforms work better for standardized products with complex inventory, shipping rules, and customer accounts. Choose based on your business model and customer needs.