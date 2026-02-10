Field Day T-Shirt Order Form

This Field Day T-Shirt Order Form template allows schools and organizations to collect t-shirt orders for special events and activities. The template includes participant details, size selection, color choices, and delivery preferences, and can be customized for any event apparel needs.

This free field day t-shirt order form helps organize group t-shirt orders and ensures everyone gets the right size. Add your organization logo and colors. You can also add the product images of the t-shirts.

Participant Information

Participant Name * Grade/Class *

Parent/Guardian Name *

Contact Email * Contact Phone *

Event Information

Event Name *

Event Date *

School/Organization *

T-Shirt Details

T-Shirt Size *

Check size chart if unsure.

Color Choice *

Available colors for this event.

Quantity *

Most participants order 1 shirt.

Delivery & Payment

A payment invoice will be sent to your email address once we confirm your order details and availability. Payment is typically due within 7 days of invoice.

If your selected size or design options are unavailable, we'll email you with alternative options before processing your order.

Delivery *

Delivery Send home with student

Pick up at school office

Mail to home (+$3)

Special Instructions

Parent/Guardian Signature *